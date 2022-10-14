LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The 4th Annual Long Beach Gives campaign, an online giving day sponsored by the City’s leading nonprofit funders and nonprofit support organizations, invites donors from throughout the city and beyond to give to the local nonprofit of their choosing. This year, the effort raised $1,965,539 to support 232 participating nonprofits. BOSS™ (Business Of Student Success) raised $130,000 from more than 300 donors, making it the second most contributed to charity in this year’s campaign.



That distinction was earned, in part, through BOSS’s partnerships. “​​We could not have competed without the matching donations by Bella Canvas / Alo Yoga and Greg Perlman of GHC Housing Partners, as well as the ongoing support from the Los Angeles Rams through VP Molly Higgins,” Everett Glenn, sports industry pioneer turned BOSS leader, said.

“I am so thrilled to hear that our contribution has made such a big difference! So thrilled,” said Lindsey Potter, People Experience Manager/DEI at Alo, Alo Moves, and BELLA+.

BOSS, a Long Beach-based nonprofit, focuses on helping local boys — and particularly boys of color — succeed in school, their community, and eventually, in their careers. The group uses sport and a focus on specific career pathways, including STEAM, to support the 200 boys they serve. Through year-round and multi-year programming, BOSS is successfully addressing the inequities in education laid bare by COVID.

The served boys have five years of across-the-board outperformance on all metrics tracked by the Department of Education, and a 20/20 college acceptance rate among graduating seniors. Those graduates now attend Stanford, UCLA, Tennessee State, Lincoln University, San Diego State, Whittier College, CSULB, and UC Merced.

Of the 232 nonprofit organizations that participated in Long Beach Gives, BOSS ranked second only behind The Assistance League, an institution with 800 members that’s been operating in the area for nearly a century.

Additionally, BOSS earned prizes in the following categories:

Most unique donors to a nonprofit

Most peer fundraisers for a nonprofit

Early giving: most unique donors to a peer fundraiser

Early giving: most unique donors to a nonprofit

Early giving: most dollars raised by a nonprofit

Beyond the role they played in BOSS’s Long Beach Gives success, the BOSS team identified two partners that will support their career pathway programming moving forward.

“Bella Canvas / Alo Yoga is our newest sponsor and we’re working with them to develop career exposure and networking opportunities for our boys around the apparel industry,” Glenn explains.

He also adds, “The Rams have been supporters from Day 1 and continue to open doors and create unique, real-world experiences and opportunities for advocacy for our boys.” Rams VP Molly Higgins said, “The boys are lucky to have you! We are lucky to have you fighting for our kids! Thanks for the important work you are doing.”

While the Long Beach Gives campaign has ended, individuals and organizations can still donate to BOSS at https://bossprograms.org/donate/

About BOSS:

BOSS™ (Business Of Student Success) helps BIPOC youth, especially boys of color and economically disadvantaged boys, develop the character, discipline, habits, and skills they need to succeed in school, in the community, and professionally. The organization places an emphasis on STEAM, critical thinking, writing, and related fields. At the same time, the nonprofit leverages the power of sport to inspire boys to pursue greatness beyond sport.

Learn more at: https://bossprograms.org/

