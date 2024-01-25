WARRENTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The average wedding costs about $35,000. And that’s just average. That’s why more and more couples are turning to smaller, more intimate gatherings like the “Sweet and Simple Weddings” of Ciao Bella Celebrations. Their stress-free, fun and elegant weddings consistently receive five-star reviews on sites such as Trip Advisor, Google and Wedding Wire. Why? Because the owners, Mona and Dan McLinden, are passionate about what they’ve created.



Planning a wedding can be stressful and expensive as lavish venues and exclusive vendors promote “must have” fashions and trends. Translation? Costly. Seventy-five percent of Millennial and Gen Z couples say in recent surveys that it’s too expensive to get married in the current economy. But in small-town Warrenton, Virginia, Mona and Dan are pushing back on trends like these with their brand of “Sweet and Simple Weddings.”

The couple created Ciao Bella Celebrations, a full-service chapel and venue to host elopements and intimate weddings for couples and up to 30 guests. With everything in one place, Ciao Bella offers incredible value and one of the easiest ways to plan a wedding on the East Coast.

Ciao Bella is the only intimate wedding venue in the Mid-Atlantic where you can book online and plan your entire event within 24 hours. Once the package and services are chosen, it’s just a matter of clicking the “Save the Date” button to reserve the date and time. Ciao Bella will reach out and work with the couple to arrange everything from photography and champagne toasts to delightful appetizers and music. The officiant is included too.

Mona mentions that most couples who plan a wedding with Ciao Bella initiate contact within 30-60 days of their wedding day.

“We recently had two couples who each booked within three days,” she says. “They were home for the holidays and decided since they had the whole family together in one place already that it was a good time to tie the knot.”

Daniel shares that their wedding venue is also quite popular with people in the military who are home on leave or planning for deployment.

Ciao Bella offers a series of all-inclusive and a la carte selections, starting from their basic elopement for two at $199. Their most popular packages are currently the “Heart of Warrenton” elopement special ($399) and the Enchanting Courtyard package ($1,800), which offers an outdoor option.

“These two packages accounted for a 20 percent fiscal growth at our venue last year,” Daniel says.

With the features of a larger wedding scaled to size and designed to be flexible and easy to personalize, Mona and Daniel create a one-stop wedding experience that allows the couple to have nothing more to do than get dressed and show up on their special day.

“We bring our dedication to service and more than 20 years of experience to make the wedding day magical – from ceremony and music to photography, first dance, toast and cake cutting,” Mona shares.

With small-town charm, family-owned shops, and the scenic beauty of Old Town Warrenton, Ciao Bella is a perfect close-in wedding destination for couples from Washington D.C. to Richmond, VA and beyond.

For more information: https://SweetandSimpleWeddings.com/.

About Ciao Bella Celebrations:

Ciao Bella Celebrations is a privately-held chapel and venue in Warrenton, VA., designed for elopements and micro-weddings for couples and up to 30 guests. Founded in 2003 as a photography service, today the company marries hundreds of couples per year and offers a full range of intimate wedding services including legal officiant, photography, planning and catering.

