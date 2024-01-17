COMMERCE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Not only is the East Los Angeles crime rate higher than the U.S. average, the crimes are often drug-related. To help local vendors and residents cope with this problem, volunteers from Bridge Publications Inc., publisher of the nonfiction works of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, reached out to area food trucks and food stands this week to further extend their drug prevention campaign to the community.



Photo Caption: Vendors and owners of food trucks and food stands were happy to take sets of Truth About Drugs booklets and make them available to their customers.

Bridge volunteers brought sets of Truth About Drugs booklets to local businesses. The booklets explain in detail the harmful effects of drugs on the mind and body. They are provided free of charge by Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit organization supported by the Church of Scientology. The initiative is dedicated to empowering youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

Vendors were happy to take sets of the booklets and make them available to customers. Several of them told the volunteers they often see signs of drug abuse but didn’t know what they could do about it. These booklets gave them a way they can now do something to help.

One food truck owner shared her own story with the volunteers. She is clean now but was on drugs in the past and knows very well the consequences of drug addiction and the importance of drug education.

Another asked the volunteers for additional booklets because she knows educating young people about drugs can save lives.

A security guard at a shopping center asked the volunteers for booklets. He often has to chase away people who are doing drugs in the parking lot. Now he can do something to help them.

Bridge began its drug prevention campaign last year to do something effective in the face of spiking overdose deaths in Los Angeles. In addition to distributing Truth About Drugs materials, Bridge is making drug education seminars available to businesses, schools and community groups. To find more about this campaign, schedule a seminar or training session, or participate in future drug prevention activities organized by Bridge Publications, contact Lucia Winther at (323) 888-6200 or lwinther@bridgepub.com .

For more information on Foundation for a Drug-Free World, watch its public service announcements on the Scientology Network and The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary, or episodes of Voices for Humanity to see the program in action. And to learn more about Bridge Publications, watch an episode of Inside Scientology. Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

