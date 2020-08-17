LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Odd Lot Foundation announced today they have developed a proprietary platform that allows sellers to subscribe to their GO Live platform enabling them to be connected with customers like never before.



Unlike chatbots and video response services that have you record a message, send to the owner, and then wait for a video reply, GO Live connects you live and in person immediately and on-demand. It’s the brainchild of the husband and wife team, Phillip and Shelly Dane behind The Odd Market.

The Dane family has been producing events in Southern California for the past 30 years. GO Live is about connection, filling the void as events and stores are not operating due to COVID-19.

“We have over 3000 registered Sellers who attend our events to earn their living. In March, that cane to a sudden stop. People were losing their day jobs and no place to sell their wares. There were no events to attend and stores were shut down. GO Live was born out of COVID-19,” said Phillip Dane.

After almost 5 months in development, GO Live is now live and on the Odd Market website: https://theoddmarket.com/.

GO Live is an affordable subscription service available to all Sellers on The Odd Market site. When a customer is on a product page on theoddmarket.com, they will see the Supplier (artist or maker) and a link to their bio, a link to all their other products, and the GO Live button.

When a customer clicks GO Live, the supplier is notified on an app with the option to accept or decline the incoming video call. If they accept, within seconds the customer is connected on a video call with the supplier.

Think of it as virtually walking into a boutique or craft show booth and being able to have face to face but with GO Live it’s from the comfort of your home. A supplier could be home, on a beach. walking their dog and always available. In a time where connection is craved, GO Live delivers the solution. Customers feel confident when they can video call with the owner of a product. It’s fun and personable and it’s exclusively available on theoddmarket.com.

Video explainer: https://vimeo.com/442825239

About The Odd Lot Foundation:

The Odd Lot Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to assist small businesses to increase recognition and sales. In addition to the GO Live platform, we are launching Meet the Makers (http://www.theoddmarket.com/meet-the-makers/), an intimate look at what motivates, inspires, and drives the many small businesses that are selling or subscribed to The Odd Market. Up to 90% of all revenue generated through The Odd Market Online Store goes directly to the Suppliers.

Schedule a demo of GO Live: https://www.theoddmarket.com/appointment

