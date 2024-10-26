LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Patriotic Mexican Civic Committee held its annual Mexican Independence Parade in East Los Angeles, commemorating the historic speech delivered by Father Miguel Hidalgo in 1810. His words ignited the movement for Mexico’s independence, ending three centuries of Spanish rule. The Way to Happiness Foundation’s participation in the parade complemented the event’s message of freedom and a better life for all.



Photo caption: TV personality Ruddy Rodrígues waves to the crowds lining Cesar Chavez Avenue for Mexican Independence Day to promote better living through “The Way to Happiness.”

TV personality Ruddy Rodríguez, Miss Venezuela 1985, waved to crowds lining Cesar Chavez Avenue, promoting better living through “The Way to Happiness.” As a spokesperson for The Way to Happiness Foundation, Ms. Rodríguez shared the message of the book, a common-sense moral code that resonates strongly with Hispanic communities. The tenets it promotes—including compassion, loyalty, friendliness, setting a good example, and the importance of family—align with traditional Hispanic values.

She was joined by volunteers who handed out complimentary copies of the book to parade-goers.

For nearly eight decades, the Mexican Independence Parade has united the Los Angeles Mexican community in a celebration of freedom, homeland, and heritage, featuring community leaders, performers, and colorful floats.

“The Way to Happiness,” written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, has been used by people of goodwill in communities around the world to spearhead positive change. These efforts are highlighted in the award-winning series Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

To learn more, read the book, take the free The Way to Happiness course, or watch “The Way to Happiness” book on film on the Scientology Network.

https://scientologynews.org/press-releases/

https://thewaytohappiness.org/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2oFeQfLWzU&list=PLBm6thK8YvuKLn4U2a35alA3IvzFdeyqQ

https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1026-s2p-twthmexparade-300dpi.jpg

