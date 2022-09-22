FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As part of its Building Bridges Mental Health Conference Series, the Broward County Crime Commission is hosting a preemption and prevention-based webinar to analyze outside the box solutions to stop Active Shooter tragedies. 15 of the most renowned experts in the country are participating.



WHAT: Are the Solutions that Complex: Active Shooters Among Us

WHEN: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

WHERE: ZOOM Webinar Platform

TIME: 7:50 a.m. to Noon EDT

TO REGISTER: http://www.browardcrime.org/

Crime Commission Director/CEO, James DePelisi, was quoted as saying, “These Active Shooter killings are becoming an epidemic of great proportions. If School Districts, Public Safety, and Behavioral Health Specialists work closer together, to implement Intelligence Gathering solutions, these tragedies can certainly be mitigated. But it will require the proverbial Team Effort approach. It is not that complex. To quote Steve Jobs, Let’s Think Different…Together”

Four Tracks on the Day: 3 panels, 1 presentation, and 15 speakers.

Panel I: Artificial Intelligence Concepts and Intelligence Gathering Techniques;

Artificial Intelligence Concepts and Intelligence Gathering Techniques; Panel II: Root Causes of Active Shooter events.

Root Causes of Active Shooter events. Dual Presentation: How to Talk to Children about Active Shooter Tragedies;

How to Talk to Children about Active Shooter Tragedies; Panel III: Survivors from the Highland Park Illinois, July 4th shooting, discuss how they are coping and moving forward. Hear their stories.

SEE FULL AGENDA WITH PARTICIPANTS AND TIMES BELOW:

7:50 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Opening Comments, James DePelisi, Broward County Crime Commission

8:00 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. – Panel I:

Educators, Law Enforcement, Behavioral Health & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategies to INTERCEPT Active Shooter Killers

Retired District Attorney, Matt Mangino, Lawrence County, PA

Allison Paolini, Assistant Professor of School Counseling, Program Director, Arkansas State University

T. Wilkins, Senior Vice President of Government Solutions, Zero Eyes

Marisa R. Randazzo, Ph.D., Director of Threat Assessment Georgetown University

Colonel Alvin Pollock, Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO)

MODERATOR: James DePelisi, Director/CEO, Broward County Crime Commission

BREAK: 8:55 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. – Panel II:

Are Guns the Root Cause of Active Killer Events?

Analysis and Debate

John Lott, President, Crime Prevention Research Center

Ragy Girgis, MD, MS, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychiatry, Columbia University Department of Psychiatry and New York State Psychiatric Institute

MODERATOR: James DePelisi, Director/CEO, Broward County Crime Commission

BREAK: 9:55 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. – Dual Presentation:

How to Talk to Your Children about Active Killer Tragedies

Thomas DeMaria, National Center for School Crisis & Bereavemet

Robin Gurwitch, Professor in Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine

BREAK: 10:55 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. to Noon – Panel III:

Survivors of Active Shooter Attacks – Hear How They Cope and Move Forward

David Sallak, Citizen, Highland Park, Illinois, July 4th Shooting

Tony Brosio, Citizen, Highland Park, Illinois, July 4th Shooting

Nancy Rotering, Mayor, Highland Park, Illinois, July 4th Shooting

Eric Graves, Community Journalist, FOX 59 TV, Indianapolis, on Behalf of the Citizens of the Greenwood Park Mall Shooting, Indiana

MODERATOR: Ms. Sandra Welch, Vice Mayor City of Coconut Creek

About the Broward County Crime Commission:

Founded in 1976, by Proclamation of the citizenry of south Florida, the Broward County Crime Commission is one of 22 Citizen Crime Commissions in America, and the fifth oldest in the United States. Its mission is to assess and evaluate crime, and social issues which can transpire into crime, within Broward County (and the state of Florida, in general), and to work in concert with the General Public, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice System to derive preemptive and preventive solutions to such crimes, through Behavioral Health Analytics, Academic Programs, and Community Outreach Programs. http://www.browardcrime.org/.

About the Building Bridges Mental Health Conference Series:

The Building Bridges Mental Health Conference Series was conceived to narrow the gap, and finite the correlation between Behavioral Health issues and Crime, so that such crimes can be prevented and preempted. Since November of 2013, the Crime Commission has hosted and executed a body of work comprising more than 40 webinars and conferences, in the areas of: Active Shooter Events, Verbal De-escalation and Conflict Resolution, Narcotics Trafficking, Domestic Violence, Workplace Violence, Societal Violence, School Campus Violence, Juvenile Violence, Crimes Against Children of Autism, Hate Crime Violence, Sextortion, and Cyber Crime Ransomware Extortion. More than 7,000 people have attended these acclaimed forums; and more than 700 speakers and judges have participated. Attendees and panel participants include: Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Sociologists, Social Workers, Journalists, Law Enforcement Administrators, Judges, Criminal Justice Members, Front Line First Responders, Prosecutors, Defense Attorney’s, Doctors, Nurses, Academia, Educators, and the General Public.

