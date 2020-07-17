DALLAS, Texas, July 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Burning Tree Programs recently helped to re-open a Fredericksburg, Texas, women-only drug and alcohol rehab that closed in January of 2020 – Awakenings Hill Country. Today, it’s been renamed the Fullbrook Center and is now part of Burning Tree Programs’ effort to ensure ethical treatment that’s run by families and not driven by private equity interest. The name change reflects a transition in the philosophy and approach to care in Texas.



The Fullbrook Center is one of the only treatment centers in Texas that treats trauma and substance abuse at the same time. It offers affordable care provided by skilled staff and is one of just a few facilities in the country that is CARF and ASAM accredited. This accreditation demonstrates its commitment to clients to ensure they receive the best care possible.

Burning Tree Programs is helping to support Fullbrook and using its admissions team to find care for women who need it. In turn, the new owners, Jessica and Josh Slay, a husband and wife team, can focus on what they know best – treatment and trauma.

“Opening and focusing on all aspects of a new treatment center is challenging,” Jessica says. “Because of Burning Tree, we can solely focus on the best level of care for women suffering from trauma and substance abuse.”

Jessica spent her career building a private counseling practice. During that time, she saw many women who had suffered immense trauma while also developing substance use dependency.

“When I looked for places for my clients to get help, I struggled,” Jessica says. “Facilities were either unaffordable or did not provide the necessary services.”

So, it just made sense to combine the two.

Josh is the former CEO of Brazos Recovery, an all men’s drug rehab that offers detox, long-term residential care and sober living. Josh has been sober for 10 years.

“My wife and I combined our passions and expertise of healing trauma and using the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous to help others,” Josh says.

About the FullBrook Center

The Fullbrook Center is a clinician-owned and operated residential treatment facility for women, designed to assist women in the healing from substance abuse, mental health and trauma. It’s the only boutique facility that is women-only, in-network, ASAM accredited, and specializes in substance abuse and trauma treatment in Texas. It offers tailored, individual care and has 19 beds and six master’s level clinicians. There’s a 24-hour nursing staff and a full medical detox onsite.

Visit: https://fullbrookcenter.com/

About Burning Tree Programs

Burning Tree Programs is a family-owned company that brings ethical and specialized treatment to people who chronically relapse and who struggle with substance use disorder. The company opened its first treatment center in 1999. Since then it has opened three treatment centers – each with a unique approach to address addiction and alcoholism.

Burning Tree Ranch is designed for long-term treatment, focuses on the 12 steps and uses several modalities. Treatment ranges from eight to 14 months in a residential treatment program and a one-year commitment to an intensive aftercare program is required.

Renewal Lodge, just outside of Austin, Texas, also focuses on the 12 steps and is coupled with the ancient practice of mindfulness which helps to enhance the experience of the 12 steps.

With a 12-step foundation, Burning Tree West in Tucson, AZ also implements positive psychology to help young adults heal in their extended care program and sober living homes.

Visit: https://www.burningtree.com/

