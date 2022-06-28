HOUSTON, Texas, June 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Highlighting the power of entrepreneurship to change the world and end poverty, award-winning B2B/diversity consultant and leader Dr. Velma Trayham (CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group) has been announced as the keynote speaker for TakeAway Tax’s upcoming Tax Business Conference in Houston on Aug. 4.



PHOTO CAPTION: Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group.

Dr. Trayham is the CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting, a Black- and woman-owned Marketing Strategy and Diversity Consulting agency that opened its fourth office in Scottsdale last year, and founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nationwide nonprofit that provides entrepreneurial training and mentorship programming to help minority women rise above poverty through empowered entrepreneurship and spiritual development. Dr. Trayham was recently honored by President Joe Biden, with a Lifetime Achievement Award for mentoring more than 8000 black business owners.

With concierge tax services for businesses, TakeAway Tax is a rapidly growing franchise that trains others interested in owning their own franchise in addition to providing tax preparation for organizations of all sizes.

“TakeAway Tax really understands the combined power of entrepreneurship, communication and business development and it will be an honor to share insights on small business growth with their attendees,” said Dr. Trayham. “When we come together to pool our wisdom, experience and vision, our businesses all benefit from this collective knowledge and awareness.”

The Tax Business Conference, to be held at The Ballroom at Bayou Place in Houston’s Theater District, will convene tax professionals and firms to share ideas and insights to bolster business and inspire entrepreneurship throughout the industry.

Trayham’s previous national speaking and marketing campaigns include VistaCreate, Cheddar News and Country Financial, among others. Her previous speaking engagements include the American Heart Association, Georgia Power, Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Greater Phoenix Urban League, Atlanta Business Chronicle, Texas Black Expo and many more.

About Dr. Velma Trayham:

Dr. Velma Trayham is an award-winning entrepreneur, author, speaker and economic empowerment specialist who believes in the power of inclusive, equitable businesses to create community and spark change. The CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group, which brings greater awareness to initiatives that support underserved communities, Dr. Trayham also founded the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, which has mentored more than 8,000 minority women business owners in its first three years. For more information, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michele Prince | mprince.takeawaytax@gmail.com

RELATED LINKS:

https://velmatrayham.com/booking/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tax-business-conference-2022-tickets-358561596387

News Source: ThinkZILLA Consulting