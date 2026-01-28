CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Professor Scott B. Fulton distills five decades of functional aging research into a new practical self‑assessment framework that helps midlife adults see, and improve, their true healthspan trajectory.



New functional aging research following more than 700,000 adults over five decades shows that by about age 50, a person’s healthspan trajectory is already clear—not in blood tests, but in how they move, how much they have in reserve, and how fast they react. Healthspan is less about strengths, but is dictated by five functional domains, and which one(s) unknowingly fades decades earlier—our blind spot.

For years, large longitudinal studies have measured walking and running speed, strength, balance, recovery after exertion, and basic cognitive tasks—but the data sat in separate silos of various medical subspecialties. This is the first known research to look at them collectively to understand how all these data might predict longevity for normal healthy middle-aged adults.

By about age 50, healthspan is already clear, with future capacity more reliably foreshadowed by everyday functional measures rather than traditional, disease-focused lab work.

The findings give people with a direct way to definitively answer two key questions: “Where am I now?” and “Am I headed where I want to go?” As an example, a change in just 4 inches per second walking speed results in about a ten-year impact on healthspan and mortality – easily achieved without adding anything new to your day. Add a brain challenge to a simple walk and the dual tasking stimulates neural plasticity that improves short and long-term cognition.

Thankfully, blind spots are typically low hanging fruit and easiest to improve. The result is precise, personal insights that place aging in a more appealing and manageable light.

The work is captured in Professor Scott B. Fulton’s latest book, “FUNCTION: Turn Your Blind Spots into Strength” (ISBN: 979-8990275928; paper), a hands‑on, accessible guide that organizes 44 simple self‑assessments into a five‑part functional portfolio for adults of all ages and abilities.

Fulton is a healthspan and aging researcher, adjunct professor at three universities, and author of “FUNCTION” and “WHEALTHSPAN,” working at the intersection of practical longevity science and real‑world independence.

FUNCTION: The 44‑Test Healthspan Portfolio is designed for adults in midlife and beyond who want a clear, evidence‑based view of where they stand today and where their health is headed. The book has been recognized as a Top New Release on Amazon in multiple categories.

