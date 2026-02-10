MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), a leading provider of Modeling & Simulation and Cyber products and solutions and a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital LLC (Sagewind), today announced that it has acquired Dignitas Technologies (Dignitas), a leading provider of Modeling, Simulation, & Training (MS&T) products and solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not announced.



Image caption: By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light).

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Dignitas is dedicated to understanding customer MS&T needs and providing specialized, architecture-centric, agile solutions to meet those challenges. The Company specializes in system and software analysis, design, development, testing, and fielding of mission rehearsal applications. Dignitas delivers products and services supporting U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps customers across the F35 program, Advanced Computer-Based Training Systems (ACTS II), Next Generation Constructive (NGC) and many others.

“The acquisition of Dignitas strategically broadens By Light’s existing capabilities within modeling & simulation and virtual training,” said Bob Donahue, Founder and CEO of By Light. “Dignitas expands our product and solutions offering in the critical areas of cyber training, virtual cyber effects and live, virtual and constructive training in multi-echelon simulations across the DoD. We’re excited to add these capabilities into By Light’s synthetic training ecosystem.”

Elizabeth Burch, CEO of Dignitas Technologies, offered, “We are excited to join By Light, who supports the mission and warfighter the same as we do. Our companies have been working together for years as partners, and this just solidifies our relationship and brings greater capabilities to our customers and opportunities for our employees. By Light is a perfect fit for us as we move into our next exciting chapter of growth.”

STS Advisors and Shuffield Lowman advised Dignitas on the Transaction.

Goodwin Proctor and Morrison Foerster advised By Light on the Transaction.

ABOUT DIGNITAS

Dignitas Technologies is dedicated to understanding customer MS&T needs and providing specialized, architecture-centric, agile solutions. The Company specializes in system and software analysis, design, development, testing, and fielding of MS&T and mission rehearsal applications. For more information, see https://www.dignitastechnologies.com/.

ABOUT BY LIGHT

By Light, headquartered in Mclean, VA, is a leading supplier of products and services to Defense, National Security and Global Markets in the areas of Modeling & Simulation and Cyber. The Company delivers the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE), Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer (RVCT) along with High Fidelity Flight Trainers for the UH-60, CH47, CH-53, CV-22 and many others. For the latest on By Light’s portfolio of Products and Solutions, visit https://bylight.com/.

ABOUT SAGEWIND

Sagewind is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm. Sagewind seeks to partner with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions in the defense and government technology sector. For more information, please visit https://www.sagewindcapital.com/.

MULTIMEDIA

By Light link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0716-s2p-bylight-300dpi.jpg

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services