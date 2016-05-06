TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The C Diff Foundation “International Raising C. diff. Awareness” Conference and Health Expo will be hosted in Atlanta on Sept. 20, 2016 featuring world-renowned experts delivering presentations on health care topics pertaining to the most common pathogen identified, a leading healthcare-associated infection (HAI) in U.S. hospitals alone: Clostridium difficile (C. diff.).

“Nearly half a million Americans have suffered from a Clostridium difficile, or C. diff., infection — and it killed 29,000 people in 2011,” says Nancy C. Caralla, founder of the C Diff Foundation.

According to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), C. diff. is a leading cause of infectious disease death worldwide. Previous studies indicate that C. diff. has become the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections found in U.S. hospitals driving up costs to $4.8 billion each year in excess health care costs in acute care facilities alone.

Bringing medical professional guest speakers together, such as Dr. Clifford McDonald, MD from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the leading government healthcare organizations in the U.S., and internationally recognized experts on healthcare-associated infections and the prevention of antimicrobial resistance – provides an educational opportunity for healthcare professionals and those sharing common interests.

Presentations will be focused on, but not limited to, Clostridium difficile (C. diff.) Prevention, Treatments, Research, Clinical trials and Studies, Microbiome research, Infection Prevention, Environmental Safety, Fecal Microbiota Restoration and Transplants, Antibiotic Resistance and Stewardship.

WHEN AND WHERE:

“International Raising C. diff. Awareness” Conference and Health Expo will commence on Tuesday, September 20, 2016; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – Atlanta Airport, 3400 Norman Berry Drive, Atlanta, GA 30344 (Hotel Phone: 1-404-763-1600).

Sponsors include: Clorox Healthcare, Synthetic Biologics, Roche, XBiotech, CoreShield, SporGen. This conference is supported through an educational grant from Sanofi Pasteur US.

Additional information and registration can be found here: https://cdifffoundation.org/2016events/.

“None of us can do this alone – All of us can do this together,” adds Caralla.

About the C Diff Foundation:

The C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Founded in 2012 by Nancy C. Caralla, a nurse who was diagnosed and treated for Clostridium difficile (C. diff.) infections. Through her own journey and the loss of her father to C. difficile infection involvement, Nancy recognized the need for greater awareness through education, about research being conducted by the government, industry, and academia and better advocacy on behalf of patients, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide working to address the public health threat posed by this devastating, life-threatening infection.

About The C diff Foundation Foundress, Executive Director:

Nancy C Caralla, hosts “C. diff. Spores and More” Global Broadcasting Network, and shares in a team focus on educating, and advocating for C. diff. infection prevention, treatments, and environmental safety — and more — worldwide.

For information please visit https://www.cdifffoundation.org/.

For media queries, contact: Nancy Caralla at ncaralla@cdifffoundation.org.

*PHOTO: Send2Press.com/wire/images/16-0406-atlantaskyline-300dpi.jpg

Twitter: @cdiffFoundation #CdiffAwareness

News issued by: C Diff Foundation

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/16-0406-atlantaskyline-500×375.jpg

# # #

Original Story ID: 2016-0506-01 (11089) :: c-diff-foundation-4th-annual-international-raising-c-diff-awareness-conference-and-health-expo-2016-2016-0506-01

Original Keywords: Nancy C Caralla C Diff Foundation TAMPA Florida TAMPA, Fla.

Alternate Headline: 4th Annual International Raising C. diff. Awareness Conference and Health Expo 2016 Coming to Atlanta

NEWS ARCHIVE NOTE: this archival news content, issued by the news source via Send2Press Newswire, was originally located in the Send2Press® 2004-2015 2.0 news platform and has been permanently converted/moved (and redirected) into our 3.0 platform. Also note the story “reads” counter (bottom of page) does not include any data prior to Oct. 30, 2016. This press release was originally published/issued: Fri, 06 May 2016 06:00:24 +0000

Original Shortcode for Story: https://i.send2press.com/j69XO

News Source: C Diff Foundation