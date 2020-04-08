VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — InstaCake has figured out the perfect way for people to share their love – even if they’re quarantined at home alone. These cakes in a card are ideal for just about anyone who has something to celebrate – a birthday, anniversary, job promotion and more.



Originally designed to help people celebrate birthdays together while apart, the current stay-at-home orders circling the globe, have opened up a whole new world for InstaCake. It’s stepping up to help spread a little happiness and love and it just so happens to come with frosting on top.

“I’ve had many people share stories with me about their social media celebrations,” Sarah Neal, the founder/creator of InstaCake, says. “For example, a group of business colleagues who were all working at home were able to share in a co-worker’s birthday celebration. They all got online and their colleague opened the card, made the cake and blew out the candle. Everyone cheered her on.”

Neal shares that from a young age, baking was always a passion. She worked in food technology for a large European frozen food supplier and learned some tricks of the trade that later helped her to launch InstaCake.

The clever card design incorporates all the elements for a delicious cake that can be made just about anywhere, anytime. All the recipient needs to do is add a few tablespoons of water and then place it in the microwave for one minute. There’s frosting, sprinkles and a candle too.

“InstaCake is much more than a gimmick cake,” Neal says. “I’ve been baking since I was six and had to create something that was not just fun and looked good, but tasted delicious too. This fits the bill.”

All cakes are gluten and peanut free. They’re made with real eggs, sugar, butter, rice flour and high-quality vanilla. After countless blind taste tests, a light, fluffy and flavorful cake emerged.

“Now people can have their cake in a card and eat it too,” Neal says. “It’s not just a novelty, it’s a celebration in a box.”

InstaCake’s cards include a personalized message and are available with free delivery in North America. For outside mainland USA or worldwide orders, please visit: https://instacakecards.com/

Watch a YouTube video: https://youtu.be/_aHwqNVF6dM

* PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0408s2p-instacake-300dpi.jpg

* Photo Caption: InstaCake – Cake in a Card.

News Source: InstaCake Cards