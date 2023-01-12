LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sage Investment Club, an investment firm managed by an all-female, African American leadership team, today celebrates 25 years since the launch of its investment platform. Founded by Sonya Weaver-Johnson, the group offers investment education and co-investment opportunities.



While working as a self-employed day trader, Ms. Weaver-Johnson was surprised to learn that women were less likely to invest in the stock market than their male peers. This startling fact inspired her to form a community of women she would personally equip with the knowledge to become skilled investors. From the outset, she began educating women about capital markets, offering a proven investment strategy and a simple platform for trading.

Today, Sage Investment Club is ringing the proverbial bell to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and members continue to profit substantially from this unique venture.

According to a 2021 survey conducted by NerdWallet, “Forty-eight percent of women currently invest in the stock market compared to 66% of men. What’s more alarming is women are less likely than men to have learned about investments.”

Sage Investment Club has been on a mission to bridge this gap for over two decades. Early in the club’s history, Ms. Weaver-Johnson claimed, “With a little education and engagement, virtually anyone can become a successful investor.” Unsurprisingly, her bold statement has rung true for dozens of women trained by the club over the years.



The members of Sage Investment Club use a cloud-based application to manage club operations, and its internal systems are secure and automated. Also, these highly educated women have diverse professional backgrounds and are leaders in healthcare, technology, law, entertainment, and education. The club reached its silver anniversary by leveraging technology, applying industry-specific thought leadership, committing to sound investment principles, and fostering a sisterhood – something few other investment groups can claim. Since its inception, the club’s portfolio has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes.

Although investment management is the club’s core function, it has a long-standing culture of giving back. Club members are highly active in their communities and support charitable organizations through board service, philanthropy, and volunteerism.

Looking forward, Sage Investment Club plans to further diversify its portfolio by investing in modern vehicles like socially responsible exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the metaverse. Additionally, the club aims to provide a unique space where women can learn and earn together for years to come.

More Information: https://sageinvestmentclub.com/.

About Sage:

Sage Investment Club is an all-female, African American investment group founded in 1997. Based in California, it is one of the longest-running investment clubs in the United States. Members cooperatively manage a high-value portfolio of equity securities and cash equivalents using a proprietary investment strategy. The club’s motto is “Learning and earning together.”

