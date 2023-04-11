VISTA, Calif., April 11, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new GuideMe.Tours video premieres April 15 that takes a “behind-the-doors” look at five of Vista, California’s successful cannabis dispensaries and the positive impact the new industry is making in the North County town. The California Cannabis Corridor™ is an informative and heartfelt look at how dispensary community is making an impact on peoples’ lives.



Photo Caption: Vista City Councilman Joe Green, second from left, discusses with Moggie Paz, budtender from Off The Charts Dispensary, about the significant cultural and financial benefits the legal cannabis industry has provided to the city.

The film features Vista Council Member Joe Green as the host and tour guide. A trailer for the film is available today at http://CCCTheMovie.com/.

Green was elected in 2016 and championed the citizens’ initiative Measure Z which was passed by Vista voters in 2018 to allow legal cannabis dispensaries. Green believes the film is an important step towards dispelling any remaining myths about the safe and legal operation of cannabis dispensaries.

“Each of our 11 dispensaries is helping to revitalize several areas of our community, and are providing safe, reliable access to medical and recreational cannabis in comfortable and friendly environments. The industry has evolved into treating everything from insomnia, PTSD and other mental health conditions to relief from aching joints and gluten intolerance,” says Green.

Prior to legalizing cannabis in 2018, the City of Vista spent more than $1 million per year combatting 21 illegal retail dispensaries. “Measure Z has been 100 percent effective in removing the illegal cannabis trade from our city while becoming a tremendous community benefit contrary to sceptics’ concerns,” adds Green.

The city estimates the dispensaries will generate $9 million in tax revenues in the 2023-24 fiscal year which will support programs for homeless relief, health clinics, community events and new parks.

The film captures Green’s passionate personality as he interviews dispensary operators from Off The Charts, Tradecraft Farms, Coastal Cannabis, Wellgreens and Hello Cannabis.

About the production:

California Cannabis Corridor™ is produced in collaboration with A Different Day Radio, Star Fox Media and HPC.Media under the GuideMe.Tours collaborative. GuideMe.Tours produces video and audio podcast tours, including Vista’s Pioneer Beer Trail and Visiting Downtown Vista. Learn more at: https://guideme.tours/

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0411-s2p-joegreen-300dpi.jpg

