PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.



Upwards of 5,000 people per day are expected to attend and the food and entertainment is setting up to be off the hook. In addition to some of the region’s top food vendors, Chef Milly, a Hell’s Kitchen celebrity, will take center stage.

For music lovers, R&B artists and gospel greats will include: Musiq Soulchild, Kevin Ross, Angie Stone, Marsha Ambrosius, Fred Hammond, James Fourtune, Karen Clark Sheard, Charles Jenkins and Bishop Cortez Vaughn.

And, football fans have something to get excited about too. Several sports’ greats will be there to meet with attendees through “Meet the Football Legends” supported by the NFL Northern California Former Player’s Chapter. Shake hands with the likes of Anthony Bell of the Raiders; Honor Jackson from the Patriots and Giants; Mike Meriwether of the Steelers and Vikings; Anthony Simmons of the Chargers and Cowboys; and more.

Annette Jackson, CEO of The California Soul Food Cookout and Festival, says, “This will be the ideal place to get family and friends together while celebrating the power of positivity through food, fun and music and giving back to the community at the same time.”

To date, 35 food truck vendors are signed up and a job fair and career expo are scheduled to take place each day. There will also be many other vendors and specialty shops set up for people to enjoy.

Corporate partners are invited to help underwrite the California Soul Food Cookout and Festival, while showcasing and promoting their company’s services and products.

Customized sponsorship packages are available here: https://eventhub.net/events/California-Soul-Food-Cookout-and-Festival_3027

“The California Soul Food Cookout and Festival serves as a platform for people to gather, celebrate and spread peace and love throughout the community for a long time to come,” Jackson shares. “We also want everyone to have access to the event, so we’re providing complimentary tickets for various community organizations to distribute.”

For event information: https://www.californiasoulfoodcookoutandfestival.com/

