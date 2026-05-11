LA MESA, Calif., May 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LegalizeFerrets.org says a new phase has emerged in California’s long-running ferret controversy after the California Fish and Game Commission and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife filed demurrers in response to a lawsuit involving Petition 2025-003 — a citizen petition seeking reconsideration of California’s classification of domestic ferrets as restricted animals.



Image caption: California’s response to the Petition 2025-003 lawsuit is raising questions about whether agencies may indefinitely delay citizen petitions — and whether the Fish and Game Commission believes it possesses authority to legalize ferrets.

The lawsuit, filed in Sacramento Superior Court, centers on whether California agencies may indefinitely leave formally accepted citizen petitions under “further consideration” without issuing a meaningful determination.

But the State’s response has also raised an additional issue.

According to the filings, the State appears to leave open the argument that the Fish and Game Commission may not possess authority to legalize ferrets through regulation — despite California having treated ferret legalization for decades as a regulatory matter handled through the Commission process.

“For years, Californians were told ferret legalization had to go through the Fish and Game Commission,” said Pat Wright of LegalizeFerrets.org. “Now the State appears to be suggesting the Commission may not even possess authority to do what it has spent decades reviewing, debating, and processing through regulatory channels.”

Petition 2025-003 was formally accepted by the Commission for “further consideration” in June 2025 and referred to the Department of Fish and Wildlife for review and recommendation.

After months passed without an apparent substantive decision, Public Records Act requests were submitted seeking records showing what evaluation work had been performed. The responses to those requests ultimately contributed to the filing of the writ lawsuit now before the court.

The State’s demurrer argues that the Commission satisfied its obligations under California’s Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by accepting the petition, discussing it publicly, and referring it internally for further review.

Supporters of the petition argue that such an interpretation risks undermining the practical purpose of California’s petition process.

“If agencies can indefinitely refer petitions internally without producing meaningful outcomes, Californians have a right to ask what the petition process actually guarantees,” Wright said.

The dispute also highlights language already contained within California regulations. Title 14, Section 671 states:

“The California Fish and Game Commission has determined the below listed animals are not normally domesticated in this state.”

The regulation includes the Mustelidae family, which includes ferrets.

Supporters argue that language raises a central question: if the Commission possessed authority to determine ferrets were “not normally domesticated,” why would it lack authority to revisit or reconsider that determination?

The court is not currently deciding whether ferrets should be legalized in California. The immediate issue before the court is whether the lawsuit may proceed and whether California agencies must provide meaningful responses to formally accepted petitions for regulatory change.

Additional background and analysis regarding the lawsuit and the State’s filing are available at:

https://www.legalizeferrets.org/california-ferret-legalization-lawsuit/

About LegalizeFerrets.org

LegalizeFerrets.org is an advocacy organization focused on educating the public about domestic ferrets and pursuing regulatory and legal efforts related to California’s long-standing ferret restrictions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pat Wright

LegalizeFerrets.org

CLIFFNotes@legalizeferrets.org

https://www.legalizeferrets.org/

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0511-s2p-legaferrets-300dpi.webp

Image caption: California’s response to the Petition 2025-003 lawsuit is raising questions about whether agencies may indefinitely delay citizen petitions — and whether the Fish and Game Commission believes it possesses authority to legalize ferrets.

News Source: Legalize Ferrets