NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — If you recently have tried to update iOS 16 from iOS 15.7 but failed, Tenorshare, a prominent software provider, is ensuring that iOS customers don’t experience any issues when updating to iOS 16. Tenorshare ReiBoot may let you update from iOS 15.7 to iOS 16 by fixing Software Updated Failed. Tenorshare ReiBoot makes it simple to update to iOS 16 without losing any data.



Image Caption: Tenorshare ReiBoot.

“With the launching of iOS 15.7 and iOS 16, You might be impatient to update to iOS 16. However, some iPhone owners unintentionally updated to iOS 15.7, and they are instances when their device fails to update to iOS 16. With Tenorshare ReiBoot, you can upgrade iOS 16 from iOS 15.7 to fix Software Update Failed without losing any data,” said Tenorshare’s CEO while introducing the advanced repairing feature.

How to Update to iOS 16 from iOS 15.7?

If you are eager to update iOS 16, quite a few users would download the iOS 16 profile from the Apple Software Program page first. But it would encounter Software Update Failed. iOS 16 update may be failed for a number of reasons. There is no need to be anxious because Tenorshare can solve “Cannot update to iOS 16” in the direction of Tenorshare ReiBoot. Here is how to upgrade from iOS 15.7 to iOS 16.

Step 1: Install Tenorshare ReiBoot on your computer first. Then connect your iPhone to your PC.

Step 2: Click “Start” and choose the “Standard Repair” mode.

Step 3: After a little wait, you will discover that the upgrade was successful. Tenorshare ReiBoot will immediately fetch the iOS 16 firmware for you. Data loss wouldn’t occur during the entire process.

Video Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhZQdubmkYg

iOS 16 Tips & Tricks

If you’re having trouble updating to iOS 16, ReiBoot is without a doubt the best option. Many typical iOS 16 issues may be resolved using Tenorshare ReiBoot without any data loss, such as can’t update from iOS 15.7 to iOS 16. Tenorshare ReiBoot, the best tool for recovering an iOS system, can repair 150+ iOS system problems.

https://www.tenorshare.com/products/reiboot.html

https://www.tenorshare.com/ios-update.html

https://www.tenorshare.com/ios-update-problems.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare, a highly regarded, and award-winning software company, serves millions of customers worldwide with the most cutting-edge and feature-rich software solutions, including system repair, data recovery, password unlock, data transfer, and more.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

