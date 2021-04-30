NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capacity LLC, trusted leader in modern order management and direct-to-consumer eCommerce fulfillment, is proud to announce that Kevin H. Adams will be the company’s new Chief Operations Officer.

Kevin is a proven leader with an entrepreneurial spirit and a track record of transforming business enterprises in diverse environments. He brings the wisdom of more than 20 years of progressive leadership to Capacity, with experience in roles ranging from manufacturing and distribution to logistics and professional services.

As a graduate of the United States Military Academy – West Point and with an MBA degree in Operations Management from Indiana Wesleyan University, Kevin’s educational background is as impressive as his professional career. Moving on from active duty, he transitioned to prominent engineering roles for both midsize and large global manufacturing firms in the aerospace, automotive and medical device sectors.

Of this key appointment, Capacity’s Chief Commercial Officer Noah Sange says: “I am thrilled to be working alongside Kevin again. He is an amazing operator, laser focused on leadership, team building, and has a strong history of successful execution against clearly defined objectives, no matter how complex the environment. We are looking forward to the immense benefit that Kevin will bring to all of our employees and clients.”

With an important addition to the executive team secured, Capacity provides a foundation for operational excellence and exceptional order fulfillment. The firm’s experienced leaders and facilities in key locations across the US, as well as strategic partner hubs serving Europe, demonstrate how Capacity is investing heavily to do even more to serve existing clients and attract new business partners.

About Capacity LLC:

Since 1999, Capacity LLC has delighted clients and their customers by delivering exceptional order experiences, via custom-engineered fulfillment solutions, value-added services, and tier-one technology. Strategic locations on each coast and Chicago reduce transit times, facilitate cost-effective shipping, and provide flexible transportation solutions. All coastal facilities are close to the major ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach and Newark/New York.

Visit https://www.capacityllc.com/ to learn more.

Capacity also has well-developed infrastructure serving the European market, with fulfillment operations in the UK near London’s Gatwick Airport, in partnership with Yusen Logistics subsidiary ILG UK. The company provides domestic and international distribution for brands with a global reach.

