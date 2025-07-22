WASHINGTON, D.C., July 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Arsha Jones, founder and CEO of Capital City, announced today the launch of the Capital City Micro-Grant, a $5,000 grant aimed at helping local, retail-ready entrepreneurs scale their consumer product businesses. The grant will be awarded during the Shop Made Makers Summit, a multi-day entrepreneurship experience taking place August 19–21 in Washington, D.C.



“As a founder, I know what it feels like to need just one yes, one moment, or one opportunity to grow,” said Jones. “Capital City was built from the ground up here in D.C., and this is my way of giving back to the community that gave me my start.”

Three finalists will be selected to present their business growth plans at the Summit’s Reception in front of a live audience and panel of judges. Finalists will give a 3-minute flash talk that highlights their product, profitability model, and plan for scale. Arsha Jones will serve as the lead judge for the grant, alongside select industry professionals.

The Capital City Micro-Grant is designed for retail-ready consumer product businesses (CPG) looking to move from local success to regional or national traction. Applicants must demonstrate how the funds will accelerate growth, expand market presence, or boost revenue.

The grant and mentorship opportunities align with Capital City’s growing commitment to economic empowerment and community investment, especially for underrepresented founders.

Capital City is a Black woman-owned specialty food brand based in Washington, D.C., best known for introducing the world to mambo sauce. Co-founded by Arsha Jones, the company has grown from a kitchen-table recipe into a national brand available at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Costco. Capital City blends bold flavor with bold vision—championing community, culture, and creativity in every bottle and every initiative.

Shop Made in DC is a retail initiative with a mission to grow the District’s maker community. With six D.C. locations and more than 5,000 locally made products, Shop Made in DC connects creators to customers through retail, education, and community-building. Learn more at https://shopmadeindc.com/.

Retail-ready entrepreneurs can apply online now at: https://www.makersummit.org/speakers-1-1-1

Deadline to Apply: July 31, 2025

Event Location: Union Market District, Washington, D.C.

Summit Dates: August 19–21, 2025

