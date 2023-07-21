RALEIGH, N.C., July 21, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Ford Rocky Mount announced today that the dealership has created a Tornado Relief Program to assist the community in rebuilding after a tornado touched down on Wednesday.



The EF-3 tornado touched down near Rocky Mount on Wednesday around 12:30 pm bringing with it winds of up to 150 mph and creating widespread destruction. Pfizer, who is a main employer in the town, experienced a great deal of damage when its roof was torn off and the majority of the building was destroyed.

In effort to help the community through the grueling process of rebuilding, Capital Ford of Rocky Mount has created the following relief program for those that may have had a vehicle damaged during the storm:

An extra $1,000 off any new or used vehicle

No payments for 90 days on any new Ford

Carolinas Collision Center will waive the insurance deductible for repairs for employees of the Pfizer plant and will also help expedite body repairs for any resident of the area

Although this will be a challenging time for the small community, Capital Ford Rocky Mount is hoping this program will help those who need it most. To take advantage of this program, individuals will need to have their authorized insurance claim form and those employed by Pfizer will also need proof of employment. This program is running from now until August 31.

For more information about the program, please visit https://capitalfordrockymount.com/.

About Capital Ford of Rocky Mount:

Capital Ford of Rocky Mount is a leading automotive dealership located in Rocky Mount, NC. Dedicated to providing exceptional service, quality vehicles, and community engagement. With a commitment to making a positive impact, the dealership actively participates in various initiatives to support and uplift the local community.

