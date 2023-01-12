WAKE FOREST, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The adventure store for all sizes continues to expand! Today Capital Powersports officially announces the addition of Greenger, Volcon, and Segway brand products.



“With the increased demand for fresh and new product thinking, the addition of these all-electric and hybrid vehicles from these three new brands will help us jump start into the future with environmentally friendly, yet exciting new product,” said Kevin R Dunn, General Manager of Capital Powersports.

GREENGER, an ePowersports company, offers the CRF-E2 electric dirt bike for kids and the recently announced Saddleback Balance bike. VOLCON, an ePowersports company, recently announced receiving the first order from the US Army for the Stag. VOLCON offers a range of electric vehicles from the two-wheel fat tire Brats, Grunts, and Runts, Torrot kids MX, SuperMotard, and Trials bikes, and the all-new Stag side by side.

SEGWAY POWERSPORTS, is a gas and hybrid Powersports company, offering ATVs, UTVs, and SXS’s. SEGWAY Powersports recently announced the 2023 Villain Sport Model SXS is now available in the U.S. Market.

“2022 was an especially big year for us here at Capital Powersports. We were in our first full year with Kawasaki and Suzuki, it was our 10th Anniversary as a dealer and with American Honda, we became a 7-year winner of the Honda Council of Excellence, continued to improve our Google Score rating with nearly 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating, held our title as #1 with Yamaha in the district for motorcycle sales, broke our vehicle sales record with over 1000+ units sold, and then added three new brands! I am very proud of our team who continue to outperform the industry despite the challenges, building the customer experience to the highest level. We all look forward to even bigger plans going into 2023 with expansion plans and more brand additions in the works!” said Dunn.

Founded in 2012, Capital Powersports is a full-service franchised dealer in Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Greenger, Volcon, and Segway. Offering sales, service, parts, and accessories serving the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill-Research Triangle area in Wake Forest, NC (919)719-0700.

