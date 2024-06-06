SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CapitalW Collective (CapitalW), the glass shattering non-profit benefiting women and their allies in mortgage capital markets, today announced its successful debut within the mortgage industry. Officially launched on May 1, 2024, CapitalW made its first appearance at the Mortgage Bankers Association Secondary and Capital Markets Conference in New York May 19-21.



Image caption: CapitalW Collective.

“We are truly energized by the positive feedback from colleagues, partners, and new acquaintances at the MBA Secondary on our purpose, mission, and ideas for bringing a new generation of leaders into mortgage capital markets,” said Amy Creason, Co-Founder and Board Member.

CapitalW was formed by industry veterans who saw a need to amplify current achievement and ensure future success for more diverse participants.

“CapitalW is singular in its scope. We’re the only mortgage non-profit that is specifically focused on women in capital markets,” stated Leslie Winick, Co-Founder and Board Member. “Capital markets is a broad term and includes the entire loan lifecycle – pricing, locking, hedging, servicing, sales, securitization – there’s room for so many skill sets and varied backgrounds. We welcome all under the CapitalW banner.”

“While in New York, we met with leading industry associations and companies to explore collaborative educational programming, outreach, and networking support. Sponsorships were secured to assist in the delivery of CapitalW endeavors, and more are in process,” commented Patricia Peters, Co-Founder and Board Member.

During 2024, the organization will focus on virtual learning and engagement. CapitalW will also curate a “speakers bureau” for easy search and identification of female capital markets experts for panel and roundtable participation, media inquiries, and more. In the years ahead, CapitalW is planning to host content-rich, in-person events that will showcase talent, promote knowledge sharing, and expand professional networks.

Offering visibility and support to women doesn’t just help level the playing field – it provides affirmation and further opportunity to the people who are actively transforming the mortgage industry of today and tomorrow.

“Our mission is to create more inclusive and dynamic mortgage capital markets, one woman and ally at a time. Sure, we have work to do, but it’s an achievable goal,” said Ms. Creason.

For additional information and to learn how you can get involved or become a sponsor, visit https://capitalwcollective.org/.

Supporters can also follow CapitalW on Linkedin.

About CapitalW Collective:

CapitalW Collective (“CapitalW”) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit comprised of female capital markets professionals and their allies that fosters an environment of learning, growth, recognition, and achievement. CapitalW is working to ensure that more women are present, seen, and heard in mortgage capital markets.

News Source: CapitalW Collective