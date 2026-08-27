SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CARZ4US, a family-owned independent used car dealership serving New Jersey from locations in South Hackensack (Bergen County) and Pine Brook (Morris County), has been named a 2026 Top Digital Dealer by CarGurus, placing the dealership among only 100 U.S. dealerships nationwide recognized in the category.



Image caption: CARZ4US named a 2026 CarGurus Top Digital Dealer, one of only 100 U.S. dealerships recognized.

The recognition measures how well a dealership delivers a modern digital buying experience, from online financing applications and deposits to the share of inventory available for online transactions. For CARZ4US, the acknowledgment reflects a multi-year investment in technology, data, and transparent buying tools designed to remove friction from the car shopping process.

“Being named a 2026 Top Digital Dealer is meaningful because it reflects the digital experience our customers have with us every day,” said Ali Ahmed, Owner of CARZ4US. “We’re grateful to our customers who have trusted us with their business and taken the time to share their feedback. This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose commitment to transparency and service has made it possible, and to our investments in technology and data to make car buying easy and stress free.”

CARZ4US’s operational focus reinforces its digital story. Every vehicle on the lot passes a 120-point inspection performed by the in-house service team and includes a free CARFAX vehicle history report at no cost to the buyer. Financing is available for every credit situation, including buyers rebuilding credit and first-time buyers, through partnerships with Capital One, Ally Financial and additional lenders.

Statewide New Jersey delivery is available on qualifying purchases, and the sales team includes bilingual Spanish-speaking staff to serve the local community.

About CARZ4US

CARZ4US is a family-owned independent used car dealership with two New Jersey showrooms at 368 Main Street, South Hackensack (Bergen County) and 20 US-46, Pine Brook (Morris County). The dealership carries reliable everyday vehicles from Toyota, Honda, Ford, Jeep, Nissan and Hyundai, alongside premium pre-owned vehicles from BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Acura and Tesla. For inventory and financing, visit https://carz4us.com/ or call (855) 227-9487.

ABOUT THE AWARD

The Top Digital Dealer distinction recognizes 100 U.S. dealerships each year for delivering the most digitally enabled shopping experience on CarGurus, based on platform activity from the prior year.

CARZ4US, 368 Main Street, South Hackensack, NJ 07606.

MEDIA CONTACT

Phone: (201) 426-0667

https://carz4us.com/contact

LOGO link for media: https://carz4us.com/carz4us/logo.png

News Source: CARZ4US