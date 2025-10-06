PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Single Fathers Network (SFN) invites fathers and families across the Valley to join us for Catch & Connect: A Father-Child Fishing Workshop, happening Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM MST at Rio Vista Community Park & Pond, 8866 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ.



Image caption: Catch & Connect: A Father-Child Fishing Workshop Builds Bonds Through Nature and Fun.

This free community event encourages fathers to slow down, unplug, and create lasting memories with their children while learning basic fishing and water safety skills. Through hands-on instruction, laughter, and shared experiences, families will rediscover the simple joys of being outdoors—together.

Full event details and RSVP:

https://www.singlefathersnetwork.com/event-details/catch-connect-a-fishing-with-dad-event

A DAY OF LEARNING, BONDING, AND WELLNESS

Hosted in partnership with the Arizona Game & Fish Department, the event will feature:

Special thanks to the Arizona Game & Fish Department for their generous support, providing fishing equipment and on-site guidance so every family has a hands-on experience.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance through the Arizona Game & Fish licensing portal to obtain a fishing license for adults (children under 10 do not require one). Suggested bait includes red wigglers, corn, or PowerBait – though families are welcome to BYOB: Bring Your Own Bait.

EMPOWERING FATHERS, STRENGTHENING FAMILIES

“Catch & Connect is about more than fishing—it’s about presence, patience, and purpose,” said James Sesay, Founder of the Single Fathers Network. “We want dads to have a space to slow down, breathe, and enjoy meaningful time with their children. That’s what real connection looks like.”

This event is part of SFN’s ongoing mission to empower fathers through legal, financial, parenting, and wellness programs that strengthen families and communities. Upcoming SFN workshops include ‘Girl Dad Style Connection,’ ‘Raising Resilient Children,’ and ‘Financial Fundamentals for Fathers.’

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Catch & Connect: A Father-Child Fishing Workshop

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM MST

Location: Rio Vista Community Park & Pond

Address: 8866 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381

Cost: Free (registration required)

Registration: http://azgfd.gov/license

Event Info & RSVP: https://singlefathersnetwork.com/event-details/catch-connect-a-fishing-with-dad-event

Event Map: See the event page (linked above) for Rio Vista Community Park Map highlighting the designated Catch & Connect Event Ramadas (near the main pond area and splash ground).

Media are welcome to attend and cover the event. Parking is available in the main lot near the Rio Vista Recreation Center. Please check in at the SFN Welcome Tent for access and interview opportunities.

ABOUT SINGLE FATHERS NETWORK (SFN)

The Single Fathers Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting, educating, and empowering fathers to thrive—personally and as parents. Through workshops, mentorship programs, and community partnerships, SFN connects dads with tools and resources to navigate the challenges of fatherhood with confidence, compassion, and community.

Website: https://www.singlefathersnetwork.com/

Event poster: https://static.wixstatic.com/media/23c2b8_8997ecb9e95c4b8988a1473032406a36~mv2.png/v1/fill/w_1080,h_1080,al_c,q_90,enc_auto/23c2b8_8997ecb9e95c4b8988a1473032406a36~mv2.png

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

James Sesay, SFN CEO

Single Fathers Network (SFN)

480-234-6602

james@singlefathersnetwork.org

News Source: Single Fathers Network