BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CC&N, a leader in the wired and wireless network infrastructure required for today’s latest technologies, is launching a distinctive brand to emphasize their leadership in the world of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions.

The new CC&N Premier DAS Provider brand brings national awareness to the existing CC&N Wireless team that has been specializing in wireless solutions since 1985. The CC&N Premier DAS Provider team designs, installs, monitors, and maintains in-building Cellular repeater systems and in-building Emergency Responder Radio Coverage (ERRC) systems throughout the nation.

David Pozorski, President of CC&N shared, “As technology advances, we continue to evolve our solutions capabilities, helping our customers connect the unimaginable – wherever they need our support – with unparalleled quality and value.”

The safety of people depends on First Responder radio communication to be reliable inside buildings and Cellular phone technology advances rapidly. These DAS wireless repeater solutions enhance wireless signals and enable instant and reliable cell phone connection for building occupants. In the event of an emergency situation, these solutions make certain that emergency first responders can dependably communicate by radio inside your buildings.

ABOUT CC&N:

CC&N is 100% employee owned and an affiliate of OwnersEdge Inc., an ESOP Holding Company. CC&N is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin with offices across Wisconsin – including Menasha, Eau Claire, and Madison. CC&N’s core portfolio solutions focus on high-quality design, installation, and management of wired and wireless network infrastructure solutions.

Learn more at: https://www.cc-n.com/

News Source: CC&N