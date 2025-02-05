OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Feb. 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Join us at Soul Fest as we honor Black History Month by celebrating the rich contributions and achievements of the African American community. This free, family-friendly event will take place on Friday, February 7, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Jaco Pastorius Park at 4000 North Dixie Highway, Oakland Park, Florida.



Image caption: Oakland Park FL Soul Fest 2025.

“Soul Fest is a celebration of music, culture, and community spirit. It’s a night for families and friends to come together, enjoy live entertainment, and experience the energy of Oakland Park. Join us at Jaco Pastorius Park for an unforgettable evening filled with soulful sounds and family-friendly fun!” said Mayor Tim Lonergan.

The event promises an unforgettable experience with vibrant live music, featuring the Derek Mack Band, a cash bar, and an array of tempting food trucks, including Gold Soul, Curve Way Kitchen, Knockout Food, Potatoes of Steele, The Souse House, and Shontaestys Treats to name a few.

Children can enjoy a dedicated activity area, game tables, and more surprises, ensuring fun for the whole family. The event fosters a sense of community unity and pays tribute to cultural heritage.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a soulful evening under the stars. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a celebration of culture, music, and community. Come and be a part of Soul Fest 2025!

For more information, please visit Soul Fest | Oakland Park, FL – Official Website or call 954-630-4500.

ABOUT OAKLAND PARK, FLORIDA

The City of Oakland Park is undergoing an exciting transformation as it prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2029. Guided by a vision to create a more dynamic and vibrant community, Oakland Park is delivering high-quality amenities and facilities for its residents. Key municipal projects, such as City Centennial Park, Fire Station 9, the North Andrews Gardens Community Center, and the new Public Works Complex, are complemented by private developments including the Sky Building, BLYS, Oaklyn, Oak Tree, and the Horizon.

Together, these investments are reshaping Oakland Park, enhancing its appeal, and reinforcing its status as a thriving destination. With progress in full swing, the city is laying the groundwork for a bright future that will serve generations to come. For more information on Oakland Park’s “Building Our Second Century” initiative, visit the City website at https://www.oaklandparkfl.gov/.

IMAGE LINK FOR MEDIA: https://www.oaklandparkfl.gov/ImageRepository/Document?documentID=14261

EVENT INFORMATION: https://www.oaklandparkfl.gov/590/Soul-Fest

