Image caption: Boathouse Restaurant.

Special Holiday Menu

Our culinary team has crafted a special holiday menu featuring seasonal dishes that highlight the finest local ingredients. Guests can indulge in appetizers like oysters on the half shell and our signature lobster bisque. Main courses include pan-seared scallops, filet mignon, and roasted duck breast. To conclude your meal, enjoy desserts such as molten chocolate cake and classic crème brûlée.

Festive Events and Private Dining

Throughout December, we are hosting a series of festive events, including live music evenings and themed dinners. For those seeking a more intimate celebration, our private dining rooms are available for reservation, providing a secluded yet festive atmosphere for your holiday gatherings.

Holiday Takeout and Gift Cards

For those who prefer to celebrate at home, we offer holiday takeout options featuring many of our most popular dishes. Additionally, Boathouse gift cards are available, making the perfect holiday gift for friends and family.

Reservations

Due to high demand during the holiday season, we recommend making reservations in advance. Please visit our website at https://boathouseatsaugatuck.com/ or call us at (203) 227-3399 to reserve your table.

About The Boathouse at Saugatuck Restaurant

Located on the second floor of the Saugatuck Rowing Club, The Boathouse offers indoor and limited outdoor dining on our covered deck and first-floor waterfront terrace when weather permits. Our restaurant is known for its beautiful setting, excellent service, and captivating river views that make dining a delightful experience. Dishes like lobster rolls and seafood spaghetti are particularly praised by our guests.

Join us this holiday season to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones at The Boathouse at Saugatuck Restaurant.

