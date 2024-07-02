ORLANDO, Fla., July 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CenterPoint Group (“Centerpoint”), a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and procurement advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Galen Baggs as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Galen Baggs brings with him over two decades of extensive experience in senior leadership roles across various industries, positioning him as a valuable asset to the CenterPoint team.



Image caption: Galen Baggs, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CenterPoint, brings over 20 years of leadership experience to the team.

Galen Baggs has a distinguished career, having served in pivotal roles such as CFO and COO at OpDecision LLC, CFO at Brown Bag Beverage, and VP of Operations at eMOBUS. His comprehensive background in operations and financial management equips him with the expertise to drive operational excellence and strategic growth at CenterPoint.

In his new role as COO, Baggs will be responsible for overseeing CenterPoint’s operations, ensuring the seamless execution of business strategies, and enhancing overall efficiency. He will lead the CenterPoint team with a focus on delivering incremental value to clients, optimizing operational processes, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Galen Baggs to CenterPoint,” said Joseph Som, CEO of CenterPoint. “Galen’s extensive experience and proven track record in operational leadership make him the perfect fit for our organization. His strategic vision and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in driving our mission to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders.”

Baggs’ appointment comes at a pivotal time for CenterPoint as the company continues to expand its market presence and enhance its service offerings. With his leadership, CenterPoint aims to further strengthen its operational framework and build on its reputation for delivering high-quality procurement solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

“I am honored to join CenterPoint and excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Baggs. “CenterPoint has a strong foundation and a talented team dedicated to providing innovative solutions to our clients. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success by enhancing our operational capabilities and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Galen Baggs holds an MBA from the University of San Diego, a BA from Wake Forest University, and has completed numerous executive training programs that have honed his leadership skills and strategic acumen. His passion for operational excellence and commitment to client satisfaction align perfectly with CenterPoint’s core values and business objectives.

About CenterPoint Group:

CenterPoint, based in Orlando, Florida, is a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and procurement advisory firm that empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence and drive growth. With over a decade of strategic sourcing expertise, CenterPoint delivers tailored solutions that address the unique procurement challenges of businesses across various industries. They achieve consistent cost savings and program optimization through advanced monitoring and industry knowledge, resulting in a 96 percent success rate, which reduces costs immediately and frees up resources for other priorities.

For more information about CenterPoint and its services, please visit https://www.centerpointgroup.com/.

