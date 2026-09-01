SALINA, Kan., Sept. 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Central Kansas United Youth Soccer (CKU) today announced it has selected Teams Elevated as the club’s team management platform. The system now carries team rosters, scheduling, and club-wide communication for roughly 150 players ages 5 to 14 and 15 coaches across 16 teams, with about 100 player, coach, and administrator accounts already active.



Image caption: Teams Elevated and CKU met at a soccer convention in February 2026. Together, they embarked on the journey together to get CKU to be a part of the Teams Elevated platform.

The rollout starts with CKU’s recreational program, with the club’s other teams to follow.

Before this, CKU had no team management platform — no shared roster, no club calendar, and no single place a family could check. Communication lived apart from everything else, spread across email, phone calls, and a separate messaging app, none of which knew who was on which team.

“If a practice time moved, that meant chasing people down in three different places, and no matter how careful you were, somebody got missed,” said Victor Devora, Director of Central Kansas United Youth Soccer. “That’s not anybody’s fault. It’s just what happens when a club grows faster than its paperwork.”

The club began with the two features that touched that problem most directly: team rostering and the shared calendar.

“We asked a lot of questions before we committed, and the Teams Elevated team answered every one of them, usually within the hour,” Devora said. “A family can pull up their team and their schedule from their phone in about two minutes, which is what they already expect from every other part of their lives. When we put what we were getting next to what it cost us, it was an easy call.”

LIVE NOW

Team rostering across CKU’s recreational teams

Scheduling and a shared club calendar, with changes reaching every family at once

Club-wide and team-level communication in one place

PLANNED

Online registration and payments

Field allocation

Expansion to CKU’s remaining programs

Implementation began July 28. Families were onboarded by August 9, ahead of the club’s first matches on August 18.

“Very user friendly, very easy,” said Peter Mendez, CKU Board Member, after the club’s onboarding session.

“Almost every club I talk with has the same story: talented, committed people spending their evenings on paperwork instead of on player development,” said Eli Ulvi, Sporting Director at Teams Elevated. “That’s the problem I care about solving. What stood out about Central Kansas United is that they’d grown to sixteen teams without a system to lean on — that only happens when the people running it genuinely care. When a coach or an administrator gets those hours back, you see it on the field: better sessions, better communication with families, and more kids who stay in the game. I’m excited to see what CKU does with the time.”

Families with questions about the new platform can visit https://teamselevated.com/ or contact info@teamselevated.com.

ABOUT CENTRAL KANSAS UNITED YOUTH SOCCER

Small town roots, united by passion. Founded in 2023, Central Kansas United Youth Soccer is a nonprofit youth soccer club based in Salina, Kansas, serving players from age 4 through college across the central Kansas region. Founded by Juan Maldonado and Victor Devora, CKU’s stated goal is to make soccer competitive and affordable for everyone. The club runs a recreational program, a youth academy, individualized training, and competitive men’s and women’s teams in the UPSL and WPSL. Learn more at https://www.centralkansassoccer.org/.

ABOUT TEAMS ELEVATED

Teams Elevated is a sports club management platform with a suite of features that includes league and tournament management, registration, fee collection, program creation, communication (sms/email/chat), facilities management, scheduling, volunteer management. Teams Elevated is a platform for youth sports clubs, leagues, and associations, bringing rostering, scheduling, registration, payments, and communication into one system. It is built by a small, but mighty and very experienced team. Learn more at https://www.teamselevated.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Juan Maldonado, CKU President

Central Kansas United Youth Soccer

760-709-1706

centralkansasunited@gmail.com

Matthew Weedon, Director of Marketing

Teams Elevated

matthew@teamselevated.com

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0901-s2p-teamselv-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Teams Elevated and CKU met at a soccer convention in February 2026. Together, they embarked on the journey together to get CKU to be a part of the Teams Elevated platform.

News Source: Teams Elevated