FREDERICK, Colo., July 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Cerus Fitness® announced it will open a 10,000 Square Foot Training Facility set to open late Fall 2020 in Frederick, Colorado. The facility, which is located at the intersection of I-25 and Highway 52 boasts a wide assortment of state-of-the-art training equipment paired with a large amount of open cross-functional space for varied training Cerus Fitness announced today.



“When we founded this company in 2017 the vision was to create a community for people of all ability levels to experience fitness as a lifestyle,” said CEO and Founder Chris Johnson. “Our mission is to bond people though amazing experiences and trials like our obstacle course race (OCR) and team challenge events we have hosted historically and stay with them year-round during their fitness journey. Our new facility gives us the opportunity to impact more lives in a meaningful way by connecting our community and events with year-round training and access.”

Cerus Fitness brings its first facility to the rapidly growing town of Frederick, Colorado. Their opening schedule of 40+ weekly classes include Strength, Interval Training, Obstacle Race Training, Yoga, Cycling, Speed, Boxing, Endurance and other “skills based” classes which help athletes to focus on developing specific athletic skills.

Learn more about Cerus Fitness classes: https://cerusfitness.com/classes/

“We call our gym a ‘hybrid training facility’ – it’s big enough to have multiple classes conducted simultaneously while still allowing free individual training, yet small enough that we can continue to foster a community environment where members are so much more than just a number – they’re family,” said Johnson.

The gym offers a wide array of training styles and features traditional elements such as cardio equipment (treadmills, ellipticals, etc.), weight training and a cycling room as well as less common features such as ninja style obstacle rigs and a full boxing ring.

Member pre-sales have now opened with a special offer of 1-3 months of free membership and free gear at signup for a limited time. The gym has a scheduled open of November 1, 2020.

To learn more visit: https://cerusfitness.com/

About Cerus Fitness:

Based in Frederick, Colorado, Cerus Fitness is a privately held fitness company founded in 2017. To date, the company has provided fitness events and products to customers in the Colorado area. Cerus Fitness is best known for its obstacle race series events that have garnered national recognition as some of the best obstacles and events in the country. They also manufacture original fitness products such as their fitness sandbags and backpacks.

Cerus Fitness is a registered trademark in the U.S.

