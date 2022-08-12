DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The objective of Change Course is to provide program participants (referred to as “leaders”) with stronger life and career skills. Through personal development courses and career-focused training, this six-month program aims to provide “leaders” connections to a network of business partners and higher-paying job opportunities.



Image Caption: Change Course.

Joseph Johnson, a recently retired business leader in the Des Moines community for over 25 years, along with his wife Karin, have opened the doors to Change Course. Joseph was incarcerated at a younger age, but was able to rebuild his life and establish a meaningful career, which he attributes to his faith, family and support from a community of caring people. This experience is what fuels Joe’s passion to help people achieve personal and economic success in the face of adversity.

“Earlier in life, I was incarcerated for poor choices I made and while incarcerated, I got to know many men who struggled to enter the workforce—not from lack of desire, but the lack of opportunity, quality education, and support from healthy community,” Joseph said. “I feel compelled by my relationship with Christ to step up and pay forward what was done for me to help develop a loving community around the people we plan to serve.”

A video of Joe talking about his vision can be found at https://change-course.org.

ABOUT CHANGE COURSE:

Change Course is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed in 2022 to assist families living in poverty to remove the barriers such as inadequate education, poor support network, inability to navigate existing programs, etc. that are keeping them from emerging out of poverty and becoming self-sufficient. Change Course provides training, support, and connections to a network of other partners (such as educational and employment opportunities) to support program participants in their journey out of poverty.

Change Course has established relationships to facilitate career focused training with Iowa Works, the Evelyn K. Davis Center, Des Moines Area Community College, as well as other like-minded non-profit organizations. More information and opportunities to donate can be found at the website: https://change-course.org.

Change Course is part of the Cross Purpose Network, along with three similar non-profit organizations across the country serving a similar mission:

Cross Purpose* — Denver, CO

UpRise — Nashville, TN

Summit Career Center — Stevensville, MT

Neighborhood — Chesapeake, VA

*Cross Purpose has been successfully serving their community and building successful leaders for 10 years, and is the primary model for Change Course and all the organizations in the Cross Purpose Network.

2500 University Ave, Ste 311, Des Moines, IA 50311

https://change-course.org/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joseph Johnson

Founder/CEO, Change Course

Joseph @ change-course.org

Cell: 515-868-4844

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/changecourseiowa

https://www.instagram.com/changecourseiowa/

https://twitter.com/changecourseia

YOUTUBE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/CW6SqnEQUVg

News Source: Change Course