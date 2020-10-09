NEW YORK N.Y., Oct. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Singer-songwriter Dan Spirk (a COVID-19 survivor) is striking back against the pandemic and against hate. “I think we have all heard the saying, ‘united we stand, divided we fall.’ Well we’re falling – into minced pieces of anger and confusion very quickly.”

He adds, “We all have a lot of emotions that we are dealing with. It’s time to put the emotion back into the music. Enough is enough already, come on let’s go.”

Is this the beginning of the end for us or is this the beginning of us as a society realizing that we need to grow together? Why do we have such poor choices for our leaders? Why are we fast to be angry at one another when we’re arguing with other people’s data and reports? Why do we not have our own facts? Why are we so quick to call one another wrong? When are we going to be willing to accept that we all make mistakes? When are we going to stop the hatred?

Dan’s new single “Change” is a song about acceptance, getting through muck and bringing water to the fire. Spirk delivers a stellar performance as both a singer and songwriter in this chunky bellowing acoustic “Bare Naked” Rock & Roll song.

Throughout his video Spirk suggests for us as a society to unite and get through these troubled times together. Spirk’s song “Change” can be found on both iTunes and also Spotify.

Video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/qJO9n20OebM

