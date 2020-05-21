CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A year ago, Joe Austin proudly announced the opening of Rhino Waterproofing Solutions, a premier waterproofing company providing state-of-the-art, high-quality basement waterproofing and mold remediation services. Twelve months later and Austin is proudly charging full-speed ahead into an expansion of his services — Rhino Exterior Solutions, which offers home services such as roofing, stucco remediation, and installation and upgrades for siding, windows, and doors.



According to Austin, this expansion was a no-brainer. He has collected more than 20 years of experience in the industry and is dedicated to offering premier quality services and materials for each and every homeowner.

“When I launched my business, I started with waterproofing solutions because I knew the quality of existing waterproofing solutions had a lot to be desired and I knew there was a better way. However, I also knew that I would continue my mission to help homeowners maximize their homes and get high-quality work they could trust that went beyond waterproofing, mold remediation, and structural repairs. So through careful planning, here we are and I am very excited to bring these expanded exterior solutions to our existing and new customers.”

Rhino continues to operate safely and effectively through the pandemic. Their employees are safe and educated on best practices for operating in this environment and are helping homeowners with emergency situations, repairs, and other solutions.

In addition to their solutions, Rhino Waterproofing and Exterior Solutions offer customers a lifetime warranty, quick response time, 24/7 service, and expertly-trained, certified technicians.

About Rhino Waterproofing and Exterior Solutions

With over 20 years of combined experience in the home improvement industry, Rhino is a fully-licensed, insured company. Committed to protecting the homes and families of Montgomery County, Delaware County, Bucks County, Chester County, Philadelphia County, and the surrounding areas, Rhino provides its customers with the best home repair and upgrade experience from start to finish. From basement waterproofing, mold remediation, foundation, and structural repairs, to roofs, stucco remediation, and windows, siding, and doors, Rhino Waterproofing and Exterior Solutions specialize in protecting homes inside and out.

For more information, visit https://rhinowps.com/ or https://www.rhinoext.com/.

News Source: Rhino Exterior Solutions