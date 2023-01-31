SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This year marks the 20th anniversary for Charles Communications Associates (CCA), a leading wine marketing firm headquartered in San Francisco, California. What began at the dining room table of founder Kimberly Charles in 2003 with her first client, noted actor and vintner Fess Parker, has grown over the last twenty years to represent clients in Japan, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America and the U.S with a dynamic team.



Image Caption: Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET – Founder and President, Charles Communications Associates.

In 2021, Meininger’s International named CCA one of the top 10 wine & spirits companies in the United States and Founder and President Kimberly Charles likes to say, “We have kept our momentum in these twenty years, pacing with changing technologies, media landscapes, larger trends within our industry and with consumer preferences. That consistent push to keep relevant and nimble has been a big part of our success.”

Charles Communications Associates was early to the tech scene when it debuted the Brandlive platform in 2012, engaging with vintners and media via interactive video meet ups. A precursor to today’s ubiquitous zoom meetings, CCA saw early on the value of connecting from the comfort of one’s home with vintners around the world. Always with an eye to sustainability through innovative partnerships and impact investing as well as aligning with companies who espoused sustainable beliefs, CCA was an early adopter to what is today a new baseline for the way companies operate and market their brands.

Another pillar of CCA’s core beliefs is in supporting women led or owned companies. Many of CCA’s client base have powerful women as CEOs such as Wente Vineyards, Domaine Carneros, the Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene among others. CCA has worked with a large majority of legacy families in the California wine business including the Wentes, the Mondavis, the Gallos among others, helping them to shape their narrative and claiming their place in the continuum of history.

At the core of the company’s belief system, has been a dedication to continuous improvement and education. Among the first U.S. cohort to earn the challenging Diploma certification from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust, founder Kimberly Charles has always kept the educational focus front and center with her client programming, executing programs with substance, relevance and meaning. Early to adopt a work/life balance with her team, she works with a network of associates in Cape Town, New York, California, and beyond.

When asked what’s ahead of the next industry curve, Charles likes to share that relationships will always be the company’s stock and trade. Cultivating long term connections with clients, media and gatekeepers in the trade will continue. As she shares, “A good story never goes out of style.”

