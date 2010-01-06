NEWS SOURCE: Charlie Allen Restorations

Cambridge firm is region’s Best Restoration Contractor.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 6 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Boston Home magazine has named Cambridge-based Charlie Allen Restorations as the region’s best restoration contractor of 2010. The magazine’s editors describe the winning firm as follows: “When your contractor is frequently compared to Honest Abe, you know you’re working with someone special. A Harvard grad with a Lincolnesque beard, Charlie Allen has pursued the art of historic restoration and renovation since 1978. Over the decades, he’s amassed a veritable trophy case of preservation awards while recruiting an equally talented staff (he even pays for their continuing education). Together, he and his team bring period homes back to their original luster, room by room. Allen’s company is admirably forward-looking, too: Project Development Manager Mark Philben is a certified green remodeler.”

Editors of the magazine polled more than 100 trade professionals and “exhaustively researched” the field in making selections for its highly anticipated list, which it calls “our annual guide to the Hub’s premier resources for building and design.”

“Being chosen as the best is an incredible honor,” says Allen, “and an inspiration too. In this difficult economy, we will continue to seek the smartest, most cost-effective strategies to insure that our older homes are energy efficient and meet all of our twenty-first century needs, while also preserving the elegant period architecture that brings such historic character to our neighborhoods. We look forward to upholding this title with pride.”

For more than thirty years, Charlie Allen Restorations has been committed to making period houses into homes. In the process, the firm has become one of New England’s most highly regarded remodeling companies. In 2010, Charlie Allen Restorations was named the region’s Best Restoration Contractor by Boston Home magazine.

For more information about Charlie Allen Restorations, please call 617/661-7411 or visit www.charlie-allen.com.

