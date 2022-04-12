NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With the title track of his latest album, “Things To Come” climbing national radio airplay charts, San Antonio, Texas country artist Jeremy Parsons is hitting the road. The international iTunes chart-topper has just announced a series of April and May concert dates that will bring his tour to Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.

The 12-show tour kicks off in Nashville on April 20, 2022 and wraps up in Appomattox, Virginia on May 8. Parsons will be doing press interviews throughout the tour stops.

CONFIRMED DATES:

— APRIL

20 – The Moxy Hotel, Nashville, TN

22 – The Oasis Southwest Grill, Kuttawa, KY

23 – Tennessee Brew Works, Nashville, TN

23 – Sidelines Grill, Pleasant View, TN

24 – The Moxy Hotel, Nashville, TN

27 – Citizen Vinyl for Open Folk Asheville, Asheville, NC

28 – Thirsty Beaver, Charlotte, NC

29 – Rumbling Bald Resort, Lake Lure, NC

30 – Twisted Pear, Forest City, NC

— MAY

6 – Clam Diggers, Bedford, VA

7 – Knot-A-Spring Fling Songwriters Edition, Moneta, VA

8 – Evergreen Lavender Farm, Appomattox, VA

Parsons’ latest single, “Things To Come” is #15 on the National Radio Hits AC40 airplay chart, #33 on the Country chart and #26 on the New Music Weekly Country Digital chart. His songs have received more than 1 million streams on Spotify!

ABOUT JEREMY PARSONS:

Jeremy Parsons draws from his personal experiences to create songs that are keenly perceptive and meaningful. Parsons has topped the international iTunes sales charts, the Roots Music Report charts, the IndieWorld Country chart and has appeared on many others. His videos have been Official Selections in IMdB film festivals.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/jeremyparsonsmusic

https://www.twitter.com/jmparsonsmusic

https://www.instagram.com/jmpickinfool

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/jrRFAl8PQrs

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0412-s2p-jparsons-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Jeremy Parsons