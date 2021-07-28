PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KIS Technologies, a suite of smart, secure, simple solutions for the ticketing industry, today announced the addition of Chase Petersen as Sr. Business Development Manager. Petersen will be located in the Plano, Texas office.

Chase joins KIS Technologies with more than five years of sales, marketing and operations success with professional sports teams including the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers Baseball Club. Petersen is responsible for business development activities across all KIS Technologies products including KIS Ticket, KIS Kiosk and KIS Park.

“We’re very excited to have Chase on board,” explained Toby Fender, President at KIS Technologies. “Chase’s experience in developing relationships and understanding event solutions makes him a great candidate as we continue to build KIS Technologies as a high-tech platform to deliver high touch experiences. We’re already seeing higher demand for live events and entertainment, and we’re excited about the features and functionality we’ve developed to help the industry return to business,” added Fender.

About KIS Technologies:

KIS Technologies is a suite of smart, secure, simple solutions designed to ease management and promote sales for the ticketing industry. Flagship products include KIS Ticket and KIS Kiosk which offer a robust set of features to sell tickets 24/7 in a contactless customer journey.

KIS Kiosk is an ecosystem partner using the Tessitura API and is integrated with WorldPay and Windcave payment processors to give patrons the convenience and ease of serving themselves. KIS Ticket is a smart, simple, point-of-sale solution for general admission events and is fully integrated with Square and Bluefin payment processing solutions for contactless, secure, P2PE transactions. KIS Park is a convenient, handheld parking POS system that allows parking attendants to scan, sell and print parking passes with a single contactless solution.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, customers include the Georgia Aquarium, State Fair of Texas, Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Sydney Opera House and the Calgary Zoo.

For more information, visit https://www.kisticket.com/kis_technologies.

