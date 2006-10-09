NEWS SOURCE: CheapOair

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Oct. 9 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, CheapOAir.com announced that, in partnership with its technology partner Fareportal Inc., it has acquired a 26,000 square foot Call Center. This state of the art Call Center is equipped with the latest VOIP Telephony and Call Center technology. The CheapOAir.com Call Center capacity currently is 240 Seats with scalability to 950 seats. The Call Center is utilizing MPLS connectivity with 5 MBPS dedicated connection linking its New York City office with its Call Center.

The VoIP telephony is provided by Inter-Tel, a leader in high-end Call Center technology. The seamless and real time reporting capabilities will now allow for over 3,000 calls to be handled daily. CheapOAir.com aims to operate the center 24/7.

Dominic John, the Infrastructure Manager for CheapOAir had this to say: “We have been considering outsourcing our Call Center to third party companies, but after thorough analysis, what we found was that by operating our own Call Center we save an additional 55-60%! This savings can be passed on to our clients who purchase travel through our web site. This will make us more competitive in online travel and, at the same time, provide a more sophisticated level of customer support.”

CheapOAir.com has been actively pursuing initiatives to upgrade its customer care for its over 1 million client base. The web site now receives over 85,000 unique visitors per day.

Nikunj Dhawan, Vice President for the CheapOAir.com Call Center office said: “This New Call Center will allow us to provide 24/7 support to our valuable clients in the U.S. and Canada. We continue to hire well-trained customer support staff to assist our travelers in every possible manner. CheapOAir takes its customer service very seriously and we will honor our commitment to our clients by providing the highest level of customer service.”

About CheapOAir.com

CheapOAir.com is a NYC based consumer travel website that offers low airfares to its 1 Million Customer Base and growing. CheapOAir.com leverages its technology to offer over 18 Million private and negotiated air fares to Consumers. CheapOAir receives over 85,000 unique visitors per month on its website.

