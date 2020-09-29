LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 95Visual is pleased to announce the launch of CHR Builders’ new website: https://www.chrbuildersinc.com.

“The new site features a modern look and feel to reflect the upscale building and design projects CHR Builders completes for clients,” said Joshua Maddux, CEO of 95Visual. “The primary goal during the process was to fully capture their role as a leader in hospitality renovations and create content to instill confidence in their capabilities.”

The new features that CHR Builders chose to include in the redesign captivate users with an easy to navigate format. Users can easily distinguish commercial from the residential services CHR Builders offers, making it fast and easy to find necessary information. An online portfolio will showcase the company’s past work to provide prospective clients with examples of what CHR Builders capabilities consists of.

Carlos Hernandez of CHR Builders says “Working with 95Visual on the new site was a wonderful experience due to their team collaboration and creativity throughout the process.” 95Visual is pleased to support small businesses by providing personalized solutions for each client.

We hope you enjoy the new website and look forward to keeping up with CHR Builders’ future projects!

About CHR Builders Inc.:

CHR Builders has been around for more than a decade. Their core team boasts over 50 years of combined experience in the world of renovations and construction. With a diverse background among their team, CHR has experience in all aspects of their industry from hands-on construction to administration and project acquisitions. They are unified by the love of hard work to bring clients’ visions to life. CHR provides services to both residential and commercial clients for projects including restaurants, shopping centers, custom homes, multi-family dwellings, and hospitality renovations.

About 95Visual:

Based in Los Angeles Calif. 95Visual is a web design, digital marketing, and brand development company founded in 2008. The company provides web, identity, content, and marketing services to companies all over the United States. For more information on how 95Visual can help you update your web presence visit the 95Visual website for services offered: https://www.95visual.com

Media Contact:

Carlos Hernandez

Principal, CHR Builders, Inc.

(323) 855-1600

Agency Contact:

Joshua Maddux

CEO, 95Visual

(818) 495-5958

contact@95visual.com

