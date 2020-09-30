LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Christ Lutheran Church, located in Santa Clarita, California, has launched an updated website to increase their reach and accessibility in the community while adhering to social distancing guidelines: https://www.clcscv.org

Churches have taken on new challenges as they have transformed their weekly services from full buildings with hundreds of adults and families inside to church online in the comfort of people’s homes. This has certainly been the case for Christ Lutheran Church in Santa Clarita, who welcomed new Lead Pastor Garrett Siemsen in March then learned they would be unable to continue services in-person. A new website had already been discussed by leadership but the spike of COVID-19 cases and California’s stay-at-home order gave the project new importance.

“Christ Lutheran Church exists to help people follow Jesus and find family,” says media and communications director Judy Barnes. “Our previous website was outdated and needed a number of improvements, including features for better accessibility among our members and people in the community.” As they navigated the challenges of COVID-19 and how the Safer at Home order would affect their weekly services, leadership at Christ Lutheran Church gave the new website priority. “Ensuring the website was ADA compliant was an important element of the redesign,” says Barnes. “If we are here to reach people we must be taking all the steps necessary to be accessible to a wide range of people.”

Following the Safer at Home order in March, the church pivoted to offer its weekly services strictly through streaming and will continue to hold services virtually. The features on the updated website focus on helping new viewers and members navigate relevant information on the church’s weekly services and other virtual events. As fall approaches members can expect to see more ways to engage online, such as a women’s bible study that is set to begin in September. Members of the congregation and community alike can tune in weekly for a 9:30 a.m. service every Sunday. For more information and to keep up with CLC online, please visit https://www.clcscv.org/

Christ Lutheran Church is located at 25816 North Tournament Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

At Christ Lutheran Church, ministry is driven by the mission to welcome people into a life-changing relationship with Jesus Christ and to help them grow deeper in that relationship. CLC is affiliated with Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ (LCMC).

The website redesign was done by Los Angeles-based web agency 95Visual. The agency provides web, branding, content, and marketing services to companies all over the United States. To find out how 95Visual can help improve your web presence, visit their website for more information: https://www.95visual.com/

