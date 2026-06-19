LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Renowned wine and hospitality guru Christian Navarro, celebrated for transforming Wally’s from a beloved neighborhood shop (founded in 1968) into one of North America’s premier wine, spirits, and dining destinations. Navarro joined Wally’s in 1991, partnering with founder Steve Wallace to evolve it into a Wine Spectator Grand Award winner. In 2013, he pioneered the innovative hybrid format by blending fine retail, cheese shop, and elegant restaurant dining. With locations in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Las Vegas. Now he is thrilled to return to his hometown of Los Angeles with his latest standalone venture: “christian’s” Wine Bar & Restaurant.



Photo caption: christian’s Wine Bar & Restaurant Set to Open at Iconic HBO Building on Sunset Blvd.

This new venture marks Navarro’s triumphant return after two years designing high-end restaurants, clubs, bars, and kiosks nationwide for the global entertainment powerhouse Oak View Group (OVG). Situated at the famous HBO building on Sunset Blvd (9000 Sunset Blvd), this intimate, world-class wine bar and restaurant blends California-fresh ingredients with elegant French influences, delivering a refined yet approachable dining experience.

At the heart of christian’s is an exceptional menu crafted by an all-star team led by Chef Alan Martinez, a longtime collaborator from Navarro’s Wally’s days. The menu features an abundant variety of vibrant, market-driven salads bursting with seasonal produce, alongside indulgent fondue — ideal for sharing with groups and friends. Highlights include a signature grill kitchen where premium steaks and meats are cooked over live coals and select woods, imparting deep, smoky flavors that elevate every dish.

Complementing the food is a robust beverage program showcasing 80 wines by the glass, curated from around the world to pair perfectly with the cuisine. The space invites relaxation with an enchanting outdoor dining area; a secret garden patio oasis that feels like a hidden retreat amid the energy of Sunset Blvd.

True to Navarro’s legacy of making exceptional wines accessible, christian’s extends its renowned online offerings via navarroswine.com. Diners can take home favorite bottles after their meal, arrange case deliveries, or send curated wine gifts nationwide. The same premium service applies to gourmet foods, including prime steaks, caviar, and other specialties shipped directly to homes across the country.

Christian’s Wine Bar & Restaurant invites friends, fans, and food lovers to discover Navarro’s vision of elevated, joyful dining in the heart of Los Angeles.

Visit the website to learn more: https://christianswinebarandrestaurant.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/christians.restaurant.official/

Discover more at Instagram:

@christians.restaurant.official and @christianeduardonavarro

ABOUT CHRISTIAN NAVARRO

Christian Navarro is one of the most influential wine industry leaders on the planet. Christian currently is partnering with Oak View Group a global Venue, entertainment, and sports company to bring fine wine, great food and luxury to OVG worldwide. Christian was President & Principal of Wally’s, the luxury retail/restaurant operation revered by wine & food aficionados around the globe. He began with Wally’s in the early 90’s when it was a L.A. based, neighborhood wine shop. As a partner, Christian has transformed the brand into a world-class, hybrid concept that includes a fine wine retail store and specialty cheese shop encompassed by an elegant, relaxed restaurant setting. Navarro created and built Wally’s Beverly Hills, Wally’s Santa Monica and Wally’s Las Vegas. Navarro led Wally’s to multiple Grand Awards for one of the countries finest wine lists by The Wine Spectator, has won multiple awards for best restaurant in Beverly Hills, Named “The Wine Therapist to the Stars” by The New York Times, Christian’s clients include the most powerful players in the financial, political, art, media, and entertainment world.

In addition to running his wine and food dynasty, Christian is a regular contributor and featured in over 75 significant publications, podcasts, tv segments, and films including Robb Report, Wine Spectator, Vanity Fair, Forbes, Food & Wine, Bob Pittman’s Math and Magic, and has made appearances in popular films such as “Sour Grapes,” Christian has also been named one of the top 100 wine personalities in the World by American Express. In addition, Christian has interviewed on IG numerous celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Mary J Blige, Ian Somerhalder, Wolfgang Puck, Steven Soderberg, Kyle Maclachlan, Nobu Matsuhisa, and more.

Christian’s unrivaled savvy and success in the wine and food industry has also enabled him to develop key partnerships with powerful corporations including Christie’s, Delta Airlines, el Cristiano Tequila and The Four Seasons hotel group. Christian created The Maui Four Seasons Food and Wine Festival named The best Food and Wine Festival by Robb Report. Christian is extremely passionate about giving back to the community and, specifically, works hard to mentor youth and help them fulfill their dreams. He serves on the board of Food on Foot, a nonprofit dedicated to providing the homeless with meals, improving their lives, by education, finding them permanent housing, and ending the hunger crisis that plagues our country. He is also deeply involved in bettering public education with the Santa Monica Malibu Education Foundation. For more information on Christian Navarro follow @christianeduardonavarro on Instagram and Facebook.

MULTIMEDIA

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0619-s2p-christians-300dpi.webp

Photo caption: christian’s Wine Bar & Restaurant Set to Open at Iconic HBO Building on Sunset Blvd.

Editorial note: the brand christian’s is used lowercase.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Christian Navarro

EMAIL: xtian@navarroswine.com

PHONE: 310-422-4270

News Source: christian's Wine Bar and Restaurant