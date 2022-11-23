QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s the time of year when Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek transforms into a magical winter wonderland. The east valley mainstay has partnered for the fourth year with World of Illumination — known for producing the largest drive-through light shows in the world — to present Christmas at Schnepf Farms, opening to the public on November 25, 2022.



Image Caption: Christmas at Schnepf Farms returns with dozens of exciting outdoor attractions.

More than 30 acres of the farm are transformed into a hub of family holiday entertainment, including the two-lane Sleigh Bell Slide and a giant Christmas-themed obstacle course. Visitors can stop by Santa’s workshop that offers a letter-writing station and authentic mailboxes to send notes to the North Pole.

Also on the list of attractions is pine-cone decorating, a historic Christmas carousel, ice skating and snow-globe mini golf. Additionally, guests can take a hayride to feed the reindeer, shop along the promenade, listen to carolers and watch holiday movies.

Another highlight of Christmas at Schnepf Farms is the Illumination Express train ride. Thanks to the partnership with World of Illumination, guests can experience a train trip through an RGB LED tunnel that doubles as Santa’s magic portal. When finished, visitors can soak up the warmth of one of the farm’s Christmas campfires, complete with the option of an added-on s’mores kit.

In addition to a variety of food vendors, adults can enjoy a large beer and wine garden while the children explore the park.

“Every year, Christmas at Schnepf Farms expands and amplifies the best parts of the holidays,” said one of the farm’s organizers, Callie Graham. “With dozens of activities, it’s outdoor entertainment perfect for all ages.”

It is highly recommended that guests purchase tickets in advance at https://schnepfchristmas.com/.

Ticket prices begin at $18.95 online for the twilight ticket, which begins at 7:30 p.m.. Those who wish to arrive early at 5 p.m. can purchase a general admission ticket for $22.95 online. Children 2 years of age and under are free of charge.

Christmas at Schnepf Farms runs Thursday through Sunday, beginning November 25 until December 24, 2022. For more information, visit https://schnepfchristmas.com/.

