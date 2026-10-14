RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chronilogix, an AI behavioral wellness and coaching company, today announced that its platform is now listed on Truvo, the AI benefits assistant from Benepower. The listing gives Truvo’s more than one million users immediate access to Chronilogix as a first line of care: private, judgment-free coaching for stress, mental well-being, and chronic conditions such as diabetes, available any hour of the day.



Image caption: Chronilogix logo.

Many people who need support never reach it. Cost, long waits, embarrassment, and fear of judgment keep them from making the first call. By placing Chronilogix inside a tool members already use to understand their benefits, Truvo turns the moment someone asks for help into the moment they get it.

“Most people don’t need an emergency room. They need someone to talk to right now, at 2 a.m., before a bad week becomes a crisis,” said Steven Amiel, CEO of Chronilogix. “AI coaching is to human coaching what urgent care is to the ER. It won’t replace a clinician when one is truly needed, but it can meet most everyday needs immediately, affordably, and without judgment. Being listed on Truvo means more than a million people now have that first line of care in the same place they already go for answers about their benefits.”

A FIRST LINE OF CARE, AVAILABLE TO EVERY TRUVO USER

Chronilogix is designed to work alongside clinicians and coaches, not replace them. It fills the periods where support usually disappears: between sessions, after discharge, during appointment waits, and after covered benefits are exhausted. For Truvo users, that means:

Support the moment it’s needed. Coaching is available 24/7/365, by text or voice, with no appointment and no waiting room.

Coaching is available 24/7/365, by text or voice, with no appointment and no waiting room. Coaching that remembers and reasons. Chronilogix’s contextually engineered AI keeps persistent context, so each conversation builds on the last instead of starting over.

Chronilogix’s contextually engineered AI keeps persistent context, so each conversation builds on the last instead of starting over. Grounded in proven science. Coaching is built on Motivational Interviewing, developed with Chronilogix Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Ken Resnicow, a globally respected expert in culturally tailored Motivational Interviewing.

Coaching is built on Motivational Interviewing, developed with Chronilogix Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Ken Resnicow, a globally respected expert in culturally tailored Motivational Interviewing. Culturally tailored and multilingual. Coaches include Millie for behavioral health, RONI for diabetes and chronic conditions, and Renata, a Spanish-language coach for Hispanic and Latino members.

Coaches include Millie for behavioral health, RONI for diabetes and chronic conditions, and Renata, a Spanish-language coach for Hispanic and Latino members. Safety built in. A validation layer acts as a second opinion on every response and can change an answer or interrupt a conversation according to safety protocols, with crisis escalation to human help when it’s needed.

VALUE FOR EMPLOYERS AND BROKERS

For employers, Chronilogix offers a lower-cost front door to care. The platform can handle up to 70% of calls at roughly 1/20 the cost of a live clinician, helping members get support earlier while preserving clinician time for the cases that need it most. Brokers gain a simple way to extend meaningful behavioral and chronic-care support to clients through a benefits experience their members already use.

“Truvo was built to help people understand and actually use their benefits. Adding Chronilogix means that when a member reaches out because they’re struggling, we can do more than point them to a phone number. We can connect them to real support right away, any time of day,” said Julian Lago, CEO, Benepower. “For the employers and brokers we serve, that’s a meaningful step toward care that is more accessible, more personal, and more affordable.”

TRUSTED AND INDEPENDENTLY VALIDATED

Chronilogix is HIPAA compliant, SOC 2 positioned, and has received the Validation Institute Seal, an independent, evidence-based recognition of its approach. Its mission is to make effective, personalized AI coaching accessible and affordable to everyone, regardless of where they live, what they earn, or their access to care.

ABOUT CHRONILOGIX

Chronilogix is an AI behavioral wellness and coaching company focused on people who face barriers to support, including cost, embarrassment, and fear of judgment. Its contextually engineered AI coaches, including Millie, RONI, and Renata, combine Motivational Interviewing, cultural tailoring, multilingual support, and clinical safeguards to deliver continuous care that augments clinicians and coaches. Learn more at https://chronilogix.com/.

ABOUT TRUVO

TruVo AI is a next-generation AI healthcare platform built to intelligently assist members and enterprises throughout the healthcare journey—from understanding benefits and navigating care to answering questions, reducing costs, and connecting people to the right resources. TruVo helps healthcare organizations automate member and provider interactions, streamline workflows, and deliver 24/7 AI-powered support across voice, web, app, SMS, and email. Learn more at https://benepower.com/

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Steven Amiel

Of Chronilogix

646 522-1447

Steven@chronilogix.com

Julian Lago

For Truvo

(561) 262-4499

Julian@benepower.com

LOGO link for media (SVG): https://chronilogix.com/Logo%20Packs/Primary%20Logo/Chronilogix_Logo-FullColor.svg

News Source: Chronilogix