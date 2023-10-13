LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As part of its purpose to bring the community together in the name of a better life for all, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles marked International Day of Peace with an open house and forum. In coordination with the L.A. chapter of Youth for Human Rights International, they invited members of many faith traditions for an evening of interfaith dialogue. The event highlighted the cultural and religious diversity and inclusiveness of Southern California and the importance of religions everywhere to work for peace in the world.



Representatives and clergy from the Ahmadiyya Muslim and Sikh communities, Zoroastrianism, the Falun Gong movement, and the Church of Scientology shared the basic principles of their religions with the audience and one another.

The goal was for those attending to gain greater understanding, respect and appreciation for the faiths represented. Despite many hailing from different nations and cultures, the program was a striking demonstration of how much we all hold in common no matter our differences. Feedback showed the presentations helped foster a better appreciation of religion as a whole.

“Los Angeles is known for its diversity. We have so much we can learn from one another, and we hold so much in common,” said Susanna Johansson, Public Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Western United States. “By increasing our understanding of other faiths, we wish to strengthen freedom of thought, conscience and religion, as expressed in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

In 1948, those crafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) recognized and stated in the preamble that “the inherent dignity and… the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.” They called on all member states to have the UDHR “disseminated, displayed, read and expounded principally in schools and other educational institutions, without distinction based on the political status of countries or territories.”

Yet, by the turn of the 21st century, a survey found only 4 percent of American youth were even aware of the existence of the UDHR much less the rights it encompassed.

In 2001, educator Mary Shuttleworth founded Youth for Human Rights International to educate youth on the UDHR and inspire them to become advocates for tolerance and peace.

In Los Angeles alone, Youth for Human Rights and its sister organization United for Human Rights have empowered hundreds of thousands of youth with an understanding of the UDHR with booklets and videos that bring these rights to life.

Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, Youth for Human Rights provides this secular program and its materials free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to educate others on this vital subject.

Inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who stressed that “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream,” Scientology Churches, Missions and groups worldwide promote human rights awareness through education about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010 and is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

