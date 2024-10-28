INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Oct. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions and Caregiving.com are excited to announce a new long-term partnership aimed at enhancing support for family caregivers. This collaboration introduces a one-click solution that provides easy access to vital local resources through CICOA, the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) for Central Indiana. The platform is designed to empower caregivers by offering them the tools and support they need to better manage the demands of caregiving.



Image caption: Caregiving.com and CICOA partner.

Coinciding with National Family Caregivers Month, this partnership recognizes the significant role family caregivers play in caring for loved ones and addresses the challenges they face in accessing essential services. The one-click solution connects caregivers with local resources, including respite care, meal programs, and support groups, simplifying their caregiving responsibilities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Caregiving.com to bolster caregiver support in our community,” said Tauhric Brown, President and CEO of CICOA. “Our goal is to make caregiving a less daunting experience and provide support and encouragement for this important work. This partnership connects caregivers with the resources and services they need to thrive.”

Family caregivers often bear the primary responsibility of long-term care but struggle to find adequate support. This partnership between CICOA and Caregiving.com aims to bridge this gap, ensuring caregivers have direct access to the resources they need to succeed in their roles.

Caregiving.com, a trusted platform for caregivers, has long provided a wealth of information, resources, and peer support. Now, with this partnership, caregivers in the CICOA region will benefit from localized services tailored to their needs, enhancing their caregiving experience and improving outcomes for those they care for.

“At Caregiving.com, we understand that caregiving is a deeply personal journey, and having access to local, trusted resources can make all the difference. Our partnership with CICOA brings caregivers the support they need, right when they need it, through a simple one-click solution. By integrating local resources directly into the caregiving experience, we’re empowering families to provide the best care for their loved ones while ensuring they don’t have to navigate this challenging journey alone,” said Mike Eidsaune, CEO of Caregiving.com.

This partnership underscores the commitment to supporting caregivers and improving their overall experience. As we honor family caregivers this month, the one-click solution offers timely and essential support for those who need it most.

For more information, visit caregiving.com or contact Rachel Hendrickson.

About CICOA:

CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions is a nonprofit dedicated to helping older adults, people with disabilities, and family caregivers stay independent and connected to their communities. CICOA offers a wide range of services to support the needs of individuals across its service area.

About Caregiving.com

Caregiving.com is a leading platform that provides family caregivers with expert resources, community support, and tools to help manage caregiving responsibilities.

Learn more: https://Caregiving.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Hendrickson

SVP Business Development

rachel@caregiving.com

News Source: Caregiving.com