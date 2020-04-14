SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Financial Times announced the inaugural listing of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the Americas, and lead generation company CIENCE Technologies placed No. 31 out of 500 companies measured. This ranking of the fastest-growing companies signifies a unique look at the most successful companies at a perilous and unpredictable time.



In these unprecedented times where there is so much economic uncertainty, risk, and pain, the ability to generate new business is arguably more important than ever before.

“The timing is interesting here, but the biggest takeaway is that our ability to help clients grow gives us the opportunity to receive this prestigious recognition by the FT,” said Eric Quanstrom, CMO of CIENCE. “Our own rapid growth is proof that our Orchestrated Outbound model works. We help our client companies grow, we grow too — it’s a virtuous circle.”

FT Americas Fastest 500 List

The Financial Times list was compiled with the research company Statista, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018.

The companies on this list show remarkable rates of growth across all industries in the Americas. Between 2015 and 2018, these 500 private companies had a median growth rate of 250 percent.

Interestingly, CIENCE Technologies embodies both of the top two most represented sectors — Technology (25 percent) and Support Services (9 percent). The CIENCE ‘Machine-Powered, Human-Driven’ approach to lead generation offers the best of both worlds.

Despite the coronavirus, unemployment, and the current recessionary environment, CIENCE also continues to grow, including adding jobs and new customers.

“We continue to find opportunities for ourselves and our clients because that’s what we do,” said Quanstrom. “We believe that businesses will lead the recovery process out of the current cataclysm. It’s our job to connect buyers and sellers… Regardless of headwinds. Continuing to grow, off the strong foundation the FT has recognized here, is key.”

About CIENCE

CIENCE is a People-as-a-Service company, offering a unique blend of managed services and software to scale fast-growth sales organizations. Using our proven Orchestrated Outbound techniques — highly-targeted sales research and multi-channel outreach — CIENCE has delivered results for B2B customers in 135+ industries since our founding in 2015.

CIENCE is a global business, with headquarters in San Diego, California and global offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Connect with us online at https://cience.com/ on LinkedIn, Twitter (@CIENCEcom) or on Facebook.

More about FT and the Top 500 Methodology

The FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 is a list of the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest growth in revenues between 2015 and 2018.

The ranking was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons.

The project was advertised online and in print, allowing all eligible companies to register via the websites created by Statista and the Financial Times.

