AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The highly anticipated Second Edition of “Cinco de Mayo: What is Everybody Celebrating” (ISBN: 978-1792371936; Condesa Publications) by author Donald W Miles has been released. “Cinco de Mayo: What is Everybody Celebrating” is an informative high school and college level text about the history of Cinco de Mayo.



PHOTO CAPTION: Author Don Miles with his mannequin, “General Ignacio Zaragoza.”

One of the few age-appropriate texts for teens and young adults learning about the history of the holiday, the book is a deep dive into the French Invasion of Mexico, and why Cinco de Mayo celebrations became so popular within the United States. With a wealth of historical information that can be used year-round to supplement curriculum in Spanish language and history classes, the book is the perfect addition to a classroom.

The original 2006 edition has now been updated to include color photographs in every chapter and maps to help readers navigate the story. There’s also a new cover which has already won graphics awards for the book design firm that created it. The photos were taken by the author and his wife (who is originally from Mexico City) during more than 50 years of family visits and travel to as many as 53 cities in Mexico.

“The style is pacey, flowing and dramatic, colorful and often funny. Cinco de Mayo is an enjoyable read for history buffs, no matter what their favorite nation or time is,” said Joy Calderwood of Reader’s Choice Reviews.

Don Miles brings out many colorful and human aspects often lost in the traditionally technical histories,” said Dr. Robert Pierce, Professor Emeritus, Journalism and Communications, University of Florida. “His intimate knowledge of the Mexican culture is reflected in all that he writes.”

More about Miles and his works can be found at https://donmiles.com/.

The website also includes resources for teachers interested in using the book in their curriculum.

The book is currently available where all books are sold. Contact for bulk orders.

