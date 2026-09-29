OSCEOLA, Iowa, Sept. 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After years of planning, collaboration, and persistence, the Clarke County Reservoir Commission (CCRC) has reached a major benchmark in the effort to secure a sustainable water supply for South-Central Iowa, the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) announced today.



Image caption: Clarke County Water Supply Project Plan-EIS Officially Approved by NRCS.

Dr. Scott Cagle, Assistant State Conservationist for Partnerships with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), informed the CCRC that the Clarke County Water Supply Project Watershed Plan-Environmental Impact Statement (Plan-EIS) has officially been approved and signed by NRCS Acting Associate Chief Scott Edwards, on behalf of Chief Colton Buckley.

“It has been a long haul, but this reservoir will bring 100 years of benefits to Osceola, Clarke County, and the service area of SIRWA,” said Dave Beck, Project Coordinator for the CCRC. “We look forward to a continued partnership with NRCS as we drive this project toward completion.”

With the Plan-EIS now approved, the CCRC can secure federal funding to cover 100% of the project’s design and permitting phase. There is still plenty of work ahead, but this approval moves the project another significant step closer to becoming a reality, likely accepting construction bids as soon as 2028.

Reaching this point represents a major breakthrough after years of hard work and perseverance from the individuals and organizations who have remained committed to the project over the years. Their support and determination have kept the effort moving forward through the lengthy process.

The Clarke County Reservoir Commission is proud to celebrate this milestone and is ready to keep working toward a reliable, long-term water supply that will benefit Osceola, Clarke County, and the surrounding region for generations to come.

If you have questions or would like additional information about the Clarke County Reservoir Commission or the development of the Clarke County Reservoir, please contact CCRC Project Coordinator, Dave Beck at dbeck@osceolaia.net.

CCRC info: https://clarkecountyreservoir.info/

CCDC info: https://osceolaclarkedev.com/

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0929-s2p-ccrc-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Clarke County Water Supply Project Plan-EIS Officially Approved by NRCS.

News Source: Clarke County Development Corporation