VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Barry Brenner, author at Climate Squad Publishing, SPC™, doing business as The Climate Squad™, is excited to announce the launch of its debut children’s picture story book, on National Recycling Day, November 15, 2024. Aligned with this day dedicated to recycling awareness, the launch highlights the book’s mission to teach the “4th R” for a Sustainable Future: “Reading, Writing, Arithmetic & Recycling™, Vol. 1” (ISBN: 979-8218168292).



Image caption: Teaching kids about recycling and having fun!

The new book, available in both English and Spanish, engages young readers ages five to eight through the adventures of two superheroes as they meet the challenges of recycling in their school and community. With a vision for a cleaner and more sustainable world, the book is designed to teach children the importance of recycling, a skill that’s crucial to their future.

“Our goal is to empower children to become active participants in recycling, which is why this launch is especially meaningful,” said Barry Brenner, Publisher. “By choosing this day, we want to underscore how essential it is for young generations to embrace the habit of recycling as part of their everyday lives.”

A 1st Grade Teacher from Gilbert, Arizona had this to say about the book: “’Reading, Writing, Arithmetic & Recycling Volume 1’ is a great resource for teaching children about the importance of taking care of our planet in a fun and developmentally appropriate way. The pages are colorful with lots of details to draw readers in, and who doesn’t love a story about superheroes! I love the diversity of the different children in the book which makes it relatable to all children reading it.”

“Climate Squad Publishing, SPC, a Social Purpose Corporation, practices what they preach by producing the books through Greenerprinter, one of the most sustainable printing companies in the U.S., using recycled paper, soy, and vegetable-based inks,” said Nadine Kelley, Director of Marketing at The Climate Squad. “Books are shipped in eco-friendly packaging, aligning with the company’s mission of environmental stewardship.”

This National Recycling Day, give the gift that keeps on giving: a sustainable future.

For more information about The Climate Squad book, “Reading, Writing, Arithmetic & Recycling™ Vol 1” visit: https://www.theclimatesquad.com/ and https://www.elesquadronclimatico.com/.

