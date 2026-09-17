LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloud 9 Inn LAX officially announces the completion of its extensive property rebranding and total guest room modernizations. Completed in August 2025, the top-to-bottom transformation establishes the hotel as the premier budget-friendly gateway for travelers, sports fans, and concertgoers visiting the booming Inglewood and Greater Los Angeles entertainment hubs.



Image caption: Cloud 9 Inn LAX logo.

The centerpiece of the renovation is a complete, down-to-the-studs remodel of all guest bathrooms. Every bathroom has been entirely stripped and rebuilt with modern plumbing, contemporary tiling, sleek glass fixtures, and high-efficiency bright LED lighting. This intensive upgrade reflects the hotel’s commitment to delivering premium comfort, cleanliness, and functionality at an accessible price point.

Complementing the physical infrastructure upgrades is a fresh, modern rebranding that aligns the hotel with the vibrant energy of the surrounding sports and entertainment district. Strategically located just minutes from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Cloud 9 Inn LAX has tailored its guest experience to cater to travelers arriving for major events at Southern California’s most iconic venues.

The hotel offers unparalleled proximity to the region’s premier sports and entertainment destinations, including:

SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers and host to world-class concerts.

Intuit Dome, the cutting-edge new home of the LA Clippers.

Kia Forum, the legendary music and entertainment arena.

Hollywood Park, the sprawling 300-acre sports and neighborhood retail district.

“Our complete reinvention marks an exciting new chapter for Cloud 9 Inn LAX,” said the management team. “By stripping our bathrooms down to the studs and rebuilding them with premium materials, we are completely changing the expectations for airport-adjacent lodging.

“Whether you are catching an early flight from LAX, attending a championship game at SoFi Stadium, or experiencing a concert at the Intuit Dome, our reimagined hotel provides the perfect, pristine launchpad for your LA adventure.”

In addition to the brand-new bathrooms and refreshed brand identity, guests will enjoy upgraded high-speed Wi-Fi, convenient airport access, and streamlined express check-in options designed for travelers on the go.

For more information, to view photos of the newly renovated property, or to book your upcoming stay, please visit the Cloud 9 Inn LAX website or contact the reservation desk.

Website: https://cloud9innlax.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cloud 9 Inn LAX Media Relations

Email: cloud9innlax@gmail.com

Phone : (310) 674-1386

News Source: Cloud 9 Inn LAX